

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 6: Braving the heat and humidity on the National Mall yesterday. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: A touch cooler, but the beat goes on with more humidity and scattered storms.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sticky with scattered PM storms likely. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow: A few early showers or storms possible. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got yet another day of high humidity and the likelihood of scattered storms, but this time more clouds should keep temperatures down just a bit. A few showers or thundershowers may linger into tomorrow, before a cold front ushers in drier weather with somewhat lower humidity into midweek, although we’re still plenty warm.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.



(The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Today (Sunday): I wish I had some better news, but we’re in for yet another warm and sticky day to close out the weekend. A cold front moving in from the north should mean overall more clouds than sun, but afternoon highs should still reach the mid-80s to near 90 with high humidity (dew points in the low 70s). And after the chance of an isolated morning shower, scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours are likely during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The front should creep through overnight but some moisture trapped at the surface could lead to some patchy fog, along with lingering scattered showers and storms diminishing by morning. Skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the low-to-mid 70s and light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): The cold front may still be close enough to our south for the chance of a few morning to midday showers or thundershowers, especially across southern parts of the area. But drier air coming in should diminish rain chances by mid-to-late afternoon, with some clearing skies and decreasing humidity (dew points dropping into the 60s). It’s slightly cooler as well, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The somewhat drier air means slightly cooler temperatures than recent nights. We’re still fairly warm in the heart of downtown with lows in the low 70s, but the suburbs should drop into the mid-to-upper 60s. Not bad! Skies are partly cloudy with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure is in full control Tuesday and Wednesday, and that means partly to mostly sunny and fairly pleasant conditions, although still rather warm. Humidity levels stay down in the moderate range (dew points in the low-to-mid 60s), with highs both days aiming for the mid-80s to near 90. Tuesday and Wednesday nights are nice as well, even if not exactly “windows open” sleeping weather, with not-too-muggy lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High