EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain, especially in the morning. Highs: 77-81.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows: 62-67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs: 84-88.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ll deal with areas of rain this morning, but then conditions improve rapidly by tonight and tomorrow, when we finally can enjoy some time without rain in the forecast. Wednesday is also dry before a front brings the next chance of showers and storms Thursday. The stretch Friday through Sunday also looks promising, but good weather isn’t yet locked in.

Today (Monday): Areas of rain are likely early, especially in our northern areas, where some heavy downpours may linger. Rain should become spottier as the morning wears on and end in the afternoon. While a bit of sun may emerge in the afternoon, considerable cloud cover holds highs to near 80 degrees. Winds are light and humidity is moderately high (dew points in the upper 60s). Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies should gradually clear out and it turns into a pleasant evening with temperatures in the 70s. By morning, lows fall back into the 60s (low 60s cooler spots, upper 60s downtown) as humidity decreases a bit. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): High pressure builds in from the north, and it’s a delightful day with sunshine and moderate humidity (dew points 60 to 65). Highs are mostly in the mid-80s with lights wind from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and comfortable as lows dip to the upper 60s downtown with low to mid-60s elsewhere. Confidence: Medium-High



A pink sky in the Shenandoah Valley Friday. (DCbmyers via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is a pretty good-looking summer day with sunshine, moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s) and highs in the upper 80s. We should be able to keep away storms, although some high clouds increase at night with lows 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

While we expect it to be dry more often than not Thursday, humidity increases slightly (dew points 65 to 70) and some showers and storms pop up, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Highs are near 90. Gradual clearing at night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Right now, we lean toward Friday through Sunday being dry for the most part, although we’ll need to watch what happens with a possible tropical system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico. During this stretch, temperatures gradually trend hotter. Highs are in the mid- to upper 80s Friday, warming to near 90 on Saturday, and perhaps the low 90s on Sunday. Humidity levels sneak up from moderate on Friday to moderately high by Sunday. Lows at night increase from the 60s early Friday to 70 or so by Sunday morning. Confidence: Low-Medium