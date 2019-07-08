* Flood warning for much of the immediate area until 6 p.m. *

This was one of those D.C. weather days we’d like to forget. The mayhem of the morning aside, the persistent clouds after the early-day soaking kept temperatures in check. Highs struggled toward the mid- and upper 70s in the afternoon, which is a good 10 degrees below normal as we’ve now entered the hottest time of year on average.

Through tonight: Skies continue to trend clearer into the evening. A widely scattered shower isn’t impossible early, but it won’t amount to much, and most spots stay dry. Lows settle across the 60s, or near 70 in the city. Winds are out of the east and northeast early, becoming light and variable overnight.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies return to our daytime world. Highs are in the mid- and upper 80s. Winds are variable, but turning to come more from the south with time. Humidity is moderate, with dew points in the low to mid-60s.



Trees down from recent storms on Arlington's Bluemont Trail. (Tom Mockler/Flickr)

Pollen update: Today’s count was washed out by rain.

Hot days: On Sunday, the normal temperature ticked up to 89 degrees in the city. We continue with an 89-degree high and 71-degree low until July 22, making this the hottest stretch of the year per normals based on 1981-2010 figures. After our short and rainy break, it seems it won’t be too long until 90s return.



Temperatures near and above 90 are set to return shortly. (Weatherbell.com)

