

A satellite view of Alaska on July 7, 2019 shows clear skies and smoke from several large fires. (NASA Today)

A heat wave for the record books has roasted our 49th state — sending temperatures into uncharted territory.

Over the weekend, boosted by historic heat in the southern part of the state, Alaska’s average temperature surged to its highest level ever recorded on back to back days.

[A giant heat dome over Alaska is set to threaten all-time temperature records]

“[I]t is likely that Saturday, July 6, 2019, was the warmest day on record statewide (at least in the last 100 years)," tweeted Alaska climatologist Brian Brettschneider.” But there’s more, he continued, “[t]his distinction only lasted 1 day as Sunday was even warmer!”

The 25 stations in the Alaska Statewide Index were, on average, 2.46 standard deviations above the 1981-2010 normals. The is the largest statewide departure during the current climate normals period. @AlaskaWx pic.twitter.com/2kUSHJ80zh — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) July 7, 2019

Southern Alaska has been the epicenter of the heat. Anchorage posted its hottest day on record on Thursday, hitting 90 degrees, and then twice matched its previous all-time highest temperature of 85 degrees Sunday and Monday, notching its warmest week on record in the process. To top or tie an all-time record three times in five days is practically unheard of.

Through Monday, Anchorage had hit 80 degrees or higher six days in row, doubling the previous longest streak of three. Its average temperature over the last 12 days is five degrees higher than any comparable stretch on record:

The exception run of warm weather in Anchorage is finally winding down. Here are the warmest 11-day runs of high temperatures for the Anchorage Intl AP. Note the wide gap between #1 and the rest of the list. #akwx @AlaskaWx @DaveSnider pic.twitter.com/VklvyyYknC — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) July 9, 2019

So far this month, its average temperature is an astounding 12.4 degrees above normal.

Anchorage has logged eight days of 80 degrees or higher already this year, doubling the old record of four from 2015. Tuesday’s temperatures should flirt with 80 degrees once again.



Temperatures compared to normal over the past 5 days highlight extreme warmth in Alaska. (Weatherbell.com)

Anchorage isn’t alone. It’s a similar story in Juneau, where there have also been eight days of 80 degrees or higher in 2019. This ties 2009 for second most in a year, with the top spot held by 2004 when there were 12 such days.

Other places in southern Alaska that have seen historically high temperatures, especially in the past week, include Kenai, King Salmon and Kodiak, along with many more.

[Record-crushing heat torches Alaska as Anchorage hits all-time high of 90]

Alaska climatologist Rick Thoman gathered a list of what he calls the “headline” numbers so far, which include both all-time and July record high temperatures set since June 30 (it is not a comprehensive list):

The Alaskan heat wave is easing, but it’s not over. The days ahead feature temperatures dropping from record warm to very warm.

Longer-term outlooks generally predict the warmth to persist, with above normal readings likely to continue into the future. This is very much in keeping with trends in a warming world.

In recent months and years, abnormally warm weather has seemingly become the new normal in Alaska. As the latest example, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday that the state posted its second warmest June ever recorded, but the worst was still to come.