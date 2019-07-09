

After the rains in the Washington region on Tuesday. (John Brighenti/Flickr)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, drier. Highs: 84 to 88.

Tonight: Clear, warm. Lows: 65 to 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, a bit hotter. Highs: 86 to 91.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

High pressure delivers a drying cycle today and tomorrow with at least somewhat lower humidity and bright, sunny skies. Temperatures only peak in the 80s today before getting closer to 90 tomorrow, before we return to the heat and humidity by Thursday. A cool front should trigger more storms Thursday afternoon into early Friday. While the weekend leans hotter again, it seems as though it might actually stay dry.

Today (Tuesday): Maybe some areas of fog early to midmorning. Otherwise, we’re looking at mostly clear skies, with gradually rising temperatures peaking in the mid- to upper 80s for afternoon highs. Humidity is moderate but less oppressive than recent days (dew points about 60 to 65). Light and variable breezes less than 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and warm, with temperatures dipping to lows from the middle 60s in the outer suburbs to the low 70s in the city. Very light breezes becoming calm late at night. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another dry day with mostly sunny skies, but temperatures edge a bit hotter toward highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s). Light winds mainly blow from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Some increase in high cloudiness and moderate humidity levels keep low temperatures a bit warmer. Look for low to mid-70s by dawn with light winds. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday should kick off on the partly sunny side in the morning, but you’ll feel an increase in heat and humidity as highs reach near 90 by early to midafternoon with high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s). Watch for mid- to late-afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. Thursday night sees additional scattered showers and thunderstorms with muggy conditions as lows only rest in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday could see showers and storms lingering into the morning before perhaps some partially clearing skies by the afternoon. Highs head for the mid- to upper 80s, and humidity should start to drop back to moderate levels during the afternoon. Friday night remains a bit less humid with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is aiming for mostly sunny skies, hot highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and moderate humidity levels (dew points in the 60s range). As of right now, Sunday is looking slightly hotter than Saturday, with both days expected to avoid showers or thunderstorms. Nighttime lows should run in the upper 60s to mid-70s, with just a few clouds around. Confidence: Medium