It was a fairly standard July day around here, with temperatures on the somewhat cool side of normal. Legitimately cool or not, the temperatures are about as low as we’ll see in the days ahead. Tomorrow may even kick off another stretch of 90s in the area.

Through tonight: Any bubbly daytime cumulus clouds tend to dissipate with the loss of heating. We should still see occasional mid- and high level clouds float by. Lows range from the mid-60s to the low 70s. Winds are from the south, around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies are again mostly to partly sunny. Highs are probably up a bit, with most spots around 90, give or take a few. Dew points are mainly in the low to mid-60s, and humidity is moderate, so it could be a lot worse. Winds are from the south, around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. The other main allergens are low.

