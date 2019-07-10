

A blue-sky morning yesterday over the Washington Monument and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. (Erik Cox Photography via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Yeah it’s hot, but not unusually so, and still not too humid. Also nice to get a second day in a row not having to worry about showers or storms.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, not too humid, a bit hotter. Highs: upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Pleasant evening, muggier overnight. Lows: upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Very humid, PM storms likely. Highs: upper 80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our brief respite from high humidity continues today as we extend our break from showers and storms as well. We do trend a touch hotter today, before the humidity and storm chances come roaring back tomorrow. A few showers or storms may linger Friday, with a hot but mostly dry weekend the way it looks now.

Today (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies make for another good-looking day as the humidity remains mostly in check (dew points in the low to mid-60s). We do trend slightly hotter, though, with afternoon highs climbing to the upper 80s to near 90. Winds are light from the south around 5 to 10 mph, and we should stay rain-free again. Confidence: High

Tonight: The evening should continue mostly clear and fairly comfortable. But the humidity starts to ramp higher overnight, with some increasing clouds as well, and lows in the muggier upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We revert back partly cloudy and very humid conditions (dew points in the low to mid-70s). Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 again but feel more like the mid-90s with the humidity. A cold front moves in, with a good chance of showers and storms late afternoon into evening. These should be fast movers, so not as much of a flooding threat, but heavy downpours are still likely and damaging wind gusts are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Strong to severe storms may continue to move through during the evening, with calmer conditions overnight. The air remains very muggy with lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Still humid Friday, with highs again in the upper 80s to near 90. The front may stall close enough to our south for a few lingering showers or storms. A bit less humid Friday night, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

The weekend looks mostly sunny, hot and still fairly humid, with highs near 90 to the low 90s. High pressure should keep us dry on Saturday, and possibly Sunday as well, although we can’t rule out a late-day shower or storm on Sunday. Lows Saturday night drop back to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium