After a short cooler spell, we headed back toward normal temperatures across the area today. Given that it’s the hottest time of year, normal is up there. Mid-to-upper 80s did it for most spots. More of the same tomorrow, with an increased chance of showers and storms as well.

Through Tonight: Fair weather clouds of the day dissipate in the evening. Other than perhaps some smoke from fires far off or high clouds floating by we remain rather clear. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds out of the south are sending humidity back toward high levels.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies are variably cloudy, with some sunnier intervals. Showers and storms are possible any time, but the best chance is during the afternoon and evening, when some could be intense. Highs are mainly in the mid-and-upper 80s, although high levels of humidity with dew points rising into the 70s means heat indexes approaching the mid-90s.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.



Thursday's outlook is for a "slight risk" of severe weather. (Storm Prediction Center)

Storms: As is typically the case, the best storm odds Thursday come from the midafternoon until the sunset period. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a “slight risk,” or level two of five. The main threats are likely damaging winds along with heavy rain and lots of lightning. It’s not impossible a rotating thunderstorm or two develops, which would increase a small risk of hail and perhaps a tornado.

