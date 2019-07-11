*Flash Flood Watch in effect from 2 pm this afternoon through late tonight*

4/10: The day starts muggy to drive you buggy, storms bring relief but strong enough to cause some grief.

Today: Partly cloudy, very humid, thunderstorms increase in the afternoon. Highs: 86-90

Tonight: Thunderstorms early, clearing late. Lows: 68-74

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, slightly less humid. Highs: 88-92

Heat and high humidity serve to fuel some strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. These should be moving a little faster than the flooding ones earlier in the week but still carry the potential for heavy downpours and powerful wind gusts, so be prepared. After that, mainly clear sailing through the weekend with seasonable heat.

Today (Thursday): Humidity (dewpoints low to mid-70s) becomes oppressive with heat indices near 100, even though highs are just in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds are moderate from the south. While an isolated shower or storm is possible at any time, the bulk start to pop up in the latter half of the afternoon. Some of these are likely to produce heavy downpours and strong winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Thunderstorms linger into the evening. There is the potential for a strong line of storms within a couple hours of sunset, after which activity should quickly taper off. Winds are very light from the south. Lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Winds shift to come from the northwest early but the humidity will be slow to decline (dew points near 70 only slowly fall into the 60s). Skies are mostly sunny, and highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s, reminding us we are in the heart of summer. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The evening temperatures remain in the 80s with calm winds providing no relief. Skies are mainly clear, affording a nice view of the moon approaching Jupiter in the southern sky. Overnight lows are in the mid- to upper 60s (low 70s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High



Fast-moving cars kick up clouds of moisture during a rainstorm over Route 50 east in Maryland on Saturday. (Tim Brown via Flickr)

Saturday/Sunday are likely to be identical twins, with mainly clear skies, morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The only minor difference is a slight chance of a shower late Sunday. Overall it is just fine for a summer weekend as humidity levels are typical (mid- to upper 60s) rather than oppressive. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine is still likely to be in good supply Monday, and moderate humidity holds yet another day. Highs top out mainly in the upper 80s with just a slight risk of an isolated afternoon shower. Confidence: Medium