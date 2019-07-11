* Flash flood watch 2 p.m. today until 2 a.m. Friday *

The thick humidity of summer has returned, and a low-pressure system passing to the north along with its associated weather features will probably help ignite a round of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into evening.

The most likely timing for thunderstorms is about 3 p.m. in our western areas to around 7 or 8 p.m. well to the south and east. In the immediate area near the Beltway, the most likely window is roughly 4 to 6 p.m., with a focus around 5 p.m. — coinciding with the commute.

Given all the rain that has fallen recently, areas of flooding are a concern.

“Torrential rainfall may lead to totals exceeding two inches in a short period of time. Isolated locations may receive three or four inches,” the National Weather Service cautions.

However, we do not expect an event as intense and widespread as the major flash flood event Monday. That said, it would be wise to consider delaying your commute if it is raining heavily and remember never attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.

In addition to the hazards posted by heavy rain and dangerous lightning, these storms may produce some pockets of damaging winds.

Storm dashboard



x

Approximate storm arrival time:

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in western areas.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the immediate area, including the Capital Beltway.

5 to 7 p.m. in areas east of Interstate 95, and as late as 8 p.m. or so in southern Md.

Isolated storms are possible earlier, starting in the early afternoon throughout the region.

All clear: 8 to 10 p.m. from west to east, showers possible after.

Storm duration: 30 to 60 minutes, although rain may linger longer.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 75 percent.

Storm motion: West to east.

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning, isolated flash flooding, gusty winds.

Possible storm effects: Scattered flash flooding, damaging wind gusts, hail.

Rainfall potential: Considerably variability; average may be as little as 0.5 inches, but some areas could see one to three inches and others very little.

Discussion

Today the likelihood of widespread showers and thunderstorms is high, given an approaching front and strong upper-level disturbance in the jet stream flow. Additionally, the air mass is quite moist. With the recent extreme rains across the D.C. region, the threshold for flash flooding is low. The most likely time frame for these storms is roughly 3 p.m. west to 8 p.m. south or east.

A solid line of convection has formed west of the Appalachian spine and is moving steadily toward the east-southeast. This is our main focus. Models such as the high-resolution HRRR and NAM hold the line together while regenerating it east of the mountains. It then sweeps across the D.C. region during the afternoon and evening.



Radar simulation for 5 p.m. from the high resolution NAM model.

So what can we expect when this line of storms arrives?

Despite cloud cover in parts of the region (from midmorning showers), the atmosphere is forecast to be sufficiently unstable to support strong to perhaps severe storms. One caveat comes from the morning weather balloon launch at Dulles, which showed a fairly stable (or warm) temperature layer in mid-levels of the atmosphere. If this prevails through the afternoon, it could lessen the intensity of the storms.

It is likely that the most significant hazard this afternoon is the prospect of more torrential rain.



Rain may be heavy, but also possibly a bit hit or miss.

The entire D.C. area is under a flash flood watch, and the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has also placed it in a moderate risk zone for excessive rainfall. This is due to a combination of factors, including the arrival of organized storms, atmospheric moisture near its maximum and other processes that will be promoting plentiful uplift of air.

A MODERATE risk is in effect in our Day 1 Excessive Rainfall Outlook. More details: https://t.co/FQU5sb4jjg pic.twitter.com/v2OHUd0PXg — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) July 11, 2019

This line of storms should pass quicker than what was seen with the flooding on Monday, thus we are not expecting pockets of four to six inches of rain. However, a quick one to two inches is all that may be necessary to cause flooding problems again. Those amounts are certainly a possibility and we can’t entirely rule out isolated amounts over three inches.

The Storm Prediction Center has also placed our region under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, which is a Level 2 out of 5 on the likelihood scale. The combination of an unstable atmosphere and modest wind shear (increase in winds with altitude) is ripe for multicell thunderstorms, which tend to be more intense and sustained than ordinary “pop-up” cells.

A combination of instability, heavy rain and shear may produce a few wet microbursts with isolated wind damage.

We’ll update as the situation unfolds.