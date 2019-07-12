

A steamy summer day in the city. (chasingmailboxes/Flickr)

8/10: Nothing says summer more than 90 degrees and sunshine. If that’s too hot for you, take solace in decreasing humidity throughout the day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Decreasing humidity. Highs: 87 to 91.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Warm but not overly humid. Lows: 65 to 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Still seasonably hot and not overly humid. Highs: 88 to 92.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re in for a stretch of mostly benign summer weather, starting today and lasting through early next week. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s through much of this period, while humidity is moderately high but not extremely uncomfortable. We could see some showers and storms flare up as soon as Sunday afternoon, although chances are low.

Today (Friday): Any patchy areas of fog will burn off by midmorning, setting us up for a mostly sunny and dry end to the workweek. Highs reach seasonably hot values in the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity this morning is very uncomfortable (low 70s dew points), but dew points drop into the 60s as the afternoon progresses, so it’ll be a little more tolerable. Winds are northwesterly at about 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: We remain warm this evening as temperatures descend through the 80s. Skies stay mostly clear and northwesterly winds slacken off to about 5 mph. Lows drop into the mid- to upper 60s for most, while the District hugs 70. Expect humidity levels to be moderately high yet tolerable (dew points in the 60s). Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Not much changes as we move into the weekend. High pressure continues to promote mostly sunny skies and seasonably hot temperatures, as highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points in the mid-60s keep humidity in check, while winds blow from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: We’re mostly clear again, but both temperatures and humidity tick up a bit. Lows range from the upper 60s to low 70s, and dew points creep up into the upper 60s to near 70. Winds are light and from the west. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday offers a little more in the way of excitement, with emphasis on “little.” While the balance of the day is mostly sunny, there’s a low chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms as a weak cold front approaches. If any showers or storms manage to develop, they probably won’t be long-lasting. Highs should hit the upper 80s to low 90s, with humidity in a moderately high range (upper 60s to near 70 for dew points). Confidence: Medium-High

A fresh area of high pressure moves overhead on Monday, allowing for a return to mostly sunny skies. Highs look to cool off slightly into the upper 80s, and humidity levels drop a tad as well. Confidence: Medium-High

A partly to mostly sunny Tuesday looks to be on tap, with a low chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs may rebound into the upper 80s to low 90s with an increasing amount of humidity. Confidence: Medium