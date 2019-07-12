

Telemachus Street area in New Orleans after flash floods struck on July 10. (Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images)

With a foot of rain on the way for close to 1 million Louisiana and Mississippi residents, the threat of flooding is no surprise. Flash-flood watches are plastered over a wide swath of the Lower Mississippi River, while the Weather Prediction Center has issued a top-tier “high risk” of excessive rainfall and flash flooding.

[Barry is bearing down on Louisiana, where it could dump 25 inches of flooding rain]

Forecasts call for 10 to 20 inches with “significantly higher local amounts possible.” The heaviest, which could feature extreme rainfall rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour, will likely fall just west of New Orleans, the bull’s-eye somewhere along the Interstate 10 corridor between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. It’s a dangerous atmospheric medley that could leave streets, homes and businesses inundated. That’s why it’s time to make flood preparations now.

[City by city forecasts for Barry]

The first thing to do is to understand your specific risk of flooding. Are you in a low-lying area? Where could water be coming from? People often assume that they are immune to flooding because they live away from the ocean or any rivers. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

When the ground is saturated — as it is in much of the target area — the waterlogged landscape has trouble absorbing more water. Rainwater pools anywhere it can. Imagine someone placed an enormous tarp on the ground around you — that’s basically what’s going on. Could water pool near you? Or could it sweep through your home en route to somewhere else? Will the water rise slowly and steadily, or are you in the crosshairs of someplace that will flash-flood rapidly? Even if your house stays above the water, the surrounding roads and bridges could be swamped for days, leaving you cut off. Understanding your vulnerability is key.

With #Barry expected to poise a serious inland flood hazard this weekend, here are some tips on what to do now before the storm arrives. For more on Barry, see https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb or https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn pic.twitter.com/ehXQZ5H7eA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 12, 2019

The best line of defense if you feel your home is at risk? Evacuate. Public officials often fail to issue evacuation notices for flood risks, citing a “low end” hurricane. The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which assigns hurricane categories, does not take rainfall, surge, etc., into account. It only categorizes storms based on wind speed.

Flooding has historically claimed far more lives than wind — after all, Harvey was labeled “just” a tropical storm when it swamped Houston. Don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger because of someone else’s misuse of the Saffir-Simpson scale.

If you choose to remain at home, be prepared for anything. Before a flood, pack all necessary items — like medications — in sealed plastic bags. If you have long-enough warning, you may consider doing the same with important documents and moving them to upper floors in your home. Keep these in a “go bag” on an upper floor in case you have to evacuate quickly.



A flooded area in New Orleans on July 10. (Brent Pearson/Reuters)

Stash potable (bottled) water — enough for up to a week — and nonperishable food on the uppermost livable floor in your home (not your attic). Keep a change of clothes for each family member there as well.

If you have young children, store some entertainment items — like board games, a deck of cards, coloring supplies, etc. Flooding can be as emotionally and psychologically taxing as it is physically grueling.

If possible, elevate your furnace, water heater, etc., in your basement. Also locate your main electrical breaker; this may be in the garage or cellar.

Make an evacuation plan and rehearse it in your head. Discuss it with your family, too. What will you see? When will you begin your flooding checklist?

The puddles in your yard will grow into small pools and eventually merge together. Water will creep closer to your home. Eventually it will start seeping beneath doors or through the cracks in your home’s foundation. You’ll probably run to grab some towels. Don’t bother. And if you do, set a time limit for yourself — five minutes, maximum. If the water doesn’t start going down, it’s not going to. Worry about cleanup later. Safety and survival first.

As soon as water enters your home, shut off your main electrical breaker. Otherwise, any water that begins to pile up will become a lethal electrical hazard.

As more and more water takes over, the water level in your home will rise. Always know your escape route. You’ll be forced progressively higher in your home as the water level chases you upward. How high can you get? Don’t allow yourself into a one-way situation that could result in you becoming trapped.

During Hurricane Katrina, many people drowned when they became trapped in their attics as water rose above them. Does your attic have a window large enough to exit out of? If not, do not enter your attic.

In the past, some had recommended keeping a hatchet in your attic to break out if floodwaters threatened. But if you don’t have a window, you likely won’t have natural light in the attic. Add in an electrical outage, and you’re doing this in the dark. In a chaotic, fear-driven and rapidly evolving situation, hoping to chop your way out of your attic is not the best option. Unless there is a large escape window, don’t do it.

Make every effort possible to avoid entering floodwaters. Consider keeping a few life jackets next to your “final emergency exit.” If you happen to have a kayak, canoe, or any sort of boat, that’s ideal. But during a flood, they would float away. Before a possible flood, drag them to the dry ground beneath your emergency exit and tie them to something inside — through the emergency exit, be it a window, upper-floor deck, etc. — with rope. In an ultimate worst-case scenario, they’ll be there waiting for you. Don’t forget your “go bag” and some nourishment.



Terrian Jones carries Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother on Belfast Street in New Orleans during flooding on July 10. (Matthew Hinton/AP)

Floodwaters can contain debris, sewage, wild animals (such as snakes and alligators), stinging insects (fire ants) and possibly live electrical wires. Floodwaters also could carry disease and serious health hazards. Do not enter floodwaters if at all possible.

Most important, exercise your best judgment. If you feel you’re in danger, do not wait for “official” word to take action. Flooding disasters can test the limits of emergency management and push public officials and resources to their limits. Look out for your own best interests and trust your gut.

The worst of the flooding could begin Saturday, when the heaviest rain bands will pass repeatedly over parts of southern Louisiana. Currently, New Orleans is forecast to be on the eastern periphery of the “jackpot area,” but it could still pick up more than 10 inches unless the storm veers west.