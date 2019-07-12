

A Potomac River sunset enhanced by wildfire smoke earlier this week. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

The heat is on, and the humidity level eased only somewhat today. Our forecast is also littered with 90s as we make a run through what is peak summer on average during the week to 10 days ahead. Hopefully you have some pool or beach time planned. If not, you might want to grab a spot near your favorite air-conditioner vent.

Through tonight: Any daytime clouds will dissipate through the evening, and we’ll be left with a fine overnight. Humidity will be on the moderately high side, with dew points in the mid to upper 60s, but it won’t be too bad. Lows will fall toward the mid-60s in the coolest spots and more like low 70s downtown. A patch or two of fog will be possible, as winds go light.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Winds will be out of the west, which means we’ll be getting something of a dry heat. Nearly wall-to-wall sunshine will prevail, as highs will rise to within a few degrees of 90. Humidity will be moderate, as dew points fall to the low 60s or so. The drying west wind will blow in around 10 mph. Moisture levels will increase into the night, so partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s should do it.

Sunday: Skies will be partly sunny, and humidity will be between moderate and high. With increased moisture, we’ll have increased fuel for storms. Isolated or scattered activity are possible late in the day, as temperatures rise to highs around or above 90.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high/very high. Other allergens are low.

