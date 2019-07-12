(This story first published midday Friday, was updated based on the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory.)

Tropical Storm Barry is edging ever closer to Louisiana, where it could unload dangerous amounts of rain this weekend, in some places in excess of two feet. It is also predicted to push ashore a “life-threatening storm surge,” or a rise in water levels above normally dry land at the coast that can inundate low-lying roads, homes and businesses.

Water levels are rising and winds are picking up along the Louisiana coast with bands of heavy rain expected to arrive overnight Friday.

Lumbering toward the coast at just 6 mph, Barry presents “a long duration heavy rainfall and flood threat” according to the National Hurricane Center.

The latest

At 5 p.m. Friday, Barry was centered 70 miles south-southeast of Morgan City, Louisiana.

The storm strengthened Friday morning, it peak winds climbing from 50 to 65 mph, before its intensity leveled off in the afternoon. The National Hurricane Center projects some additional strengthening and that it will become a hurricane by Saturday morning, when it it approaches landfall along the central coast of southern Louisiana.

On Friday afternoon, New Orleans had winds sustained from 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. An oil rig southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River clocked sustained winds of 75 mph and gusts to 85 mph (at an elevation of 295 feet, where wind speeds are higher than they are closer to the ground).

At Port Fourchon, Louisiana’s southeasternmost port, photos showed the storm surge lapping over roadway,

Video captured prior to shut down of LA 1 south of the Golden Meadow Lock. pic.twitter.com/ZdTIOBTGiq — Port Fourchon (@FourchonPort) July 12, 2019

Roads were inundated to the east in Terrebonne Parish, while storm surge flooding was seen as far east as Dauphin Island, Alabama.

UPDATE: storm surge now making many roads south of Hwy 665 impassable including Island Rd in Terrebonne Parish, LA well ahead of Tropical Storm #Barry @breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/I77aiXXQNE — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 12, 2019

What comes next

The strongest winds, heaviest rain and highest water levels are expected Saturday, when serious flooding could occur.

The situation in New Orleans remains precarious. The city is protected from flooding by a system of levees and pumps. The pumps can be easily overwhelmed by extreme rainfall rates, which results in minor flooding, but if any of the levees should fail (even without getting topped), parts of the city could become inundated by floodwaters.

[Anxiety grips New Orleans as residents flee city, brace for heavy rain and hurricane-force winds]

The Mississippi River water level forecast is perilously close to the 20-foot height of some of the protective levees on Saturday morning. The river, which is already near flood stage, is predicted to crest at 19 feet, the highest level since 1950.



Water level forecast along the Mississippi River in New Orleans for Barry. (National Weather Service)

A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the central and eastern coast of Louisiana, with tropical storm warnings covering most of the rest of the state’s coastline. The tropical storm warning also covers Lake Pontchartrain and New Orleans.

[City by city forecasts for Barry]

In addition to the hazards posed by high water, damaging winds are expected in the narrow zone where the storm center makes landfall, with winds sustained over 70 mph and gusts possibly exceeding 80 mph. Farther inland and even considerable distances away from the storm center, tropical-storm-force winds over 40 mph and gusts over 60 mph are possible.

“Winds of # Barry will be strong enough to take down some trees - easier on already saturated soils - that could be life-threatening by falling on cars, roads (and cars later hit) or homes,” tweeted Rick Knabb, The Weather Channel’s hurricane expert.

Power outages are likely.



(National Weather Service)

Tornadoes are also possible within the storm’s rainbands as they move inland off the Gulf of Mexico.

Although Barry is expected to become only a Category 1 hurricane and could even remain a tropical storm, hurricane specialists frequently say that “there’s more to the story than the category.”

The category rating of a hurricane refers only to its peak sustained wind speed — it says nothing about how big the storm is, its storm surge and how much rain it will produce.

Detailed rainfall forecasts



Rainfall forecast from the National Weather Service due to Barry.

The rainfall forecast is ominous for places like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and southern Mississippi.

“Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches over south-central and southeast Louisiana along with southwest Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches,” the Hurricane Center said. “These rains are expected to lead to dangerous, life threatening flooding over portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley.”



Flash flood risk over the next three days. The bulk of the rain in southeast Louisiana will arrive on Saturday. (NOAA/WPC)

Heavy rain bands may pass over some of the same areas repeatedly, with rates as high as three to four inches per hour.

[In flood-prone Louisiana and Mississippi, now is the time to prepare for Barry’s deluge]

The heaviest rain will progress from south to north through southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi on Saturday, moving into northern Louisiana, southwestern Arkansas and west-central and northern Mississippi on Sunday. By Monday, heavy rain is likely in western Tennessee and central and northern Arkansas.

“[E]arly next week, Barry is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across western portions of the Tennessee Valley," the Hurricane Center said.

During the middle of next week, between Tuesday and Thursday, Barry’s remnant rains are likely to spread through the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and potentially to the Mid-Atlantic.

Detailed surge forecasts

The storm surge, or water pushed ashore by the storm’s wind, could reach 3 to 6 six feet above normal tide levels in the most at-risk areas.

“There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation along the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana, portions of Lake Pontchartrain, and portions of coastal Mississippi where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect,” the Hurricane Center reported.

Here are some specific forecasts from the Hurricane Center:

Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach: 3 to 6 ft

Shell Beach to Biloxi MS: 3 to 5 ft

Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River: 3 to 5 ft

Lake Pontchartrain: 3 to 5 ft

Biloxi, Miss. to the Mississippi/Alabama border: 2 to 4 ft

Lake Maurepas: 1 to 3 ft

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for much of the central Louisiana coast east through Biloxi, MS, including portions of Lake Pontchartrain where there is the danger of storm surge inundation of 3 feet or more above ground. pic.twitter.com/N7Ap4LdP3L — NHC Storm Surge (@NHC_Surge) July 12, 2019

An asymmetric storm

Two ingredients that shape a storm and where its heaviest rainfall occurs are the vertical wind shear (change in wind speed and direction with height) and low- to mid-level relative humidity (moisture content). For the past day or so, the northern Gulf Coast has lucked out, and Barry’s wet side has remained south of its center, over water. That remains the case Friday — so far.

The forecast indicates that the mid-level dry air will get nudged to the west by the storm’s circulation even as the wind shear remains northerly for at least the next day. What does that mean? If the forecast is right, the heaviest rain will be displaced almost entirely to the east of the center while areas west of the center see far less rainfall.



Three-day forecast of mid-level relative humidity; greens are moist and browns are dry. (weathernerds.org)

There’s a small chance a sharp cutoff in the heavy rainfall sets up near New Orleans such that instead of seeing 10 to 15 inches of rain, the city sees significantly less (on the order of a few inches). But forecasting where the heaviest rain starts and stops is difficult, and New Orleans should prepare for the worst.