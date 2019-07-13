

Simulation of Barry at landfall. (earth.nullschool.net)

Barry is lumbering ever closer to Louisiana, unleashing torrential rain and powerful winds, while — along the coast — pushing a “life-threatening” surge of ocean water above normally dry land.

The slow-moving storm, expected to make landfall along Louisiana’s central coast as a hurricane Saturday, is carrying vast amounts of Gulf of Mexico moisture inland. It could dump up to 25 inches of rain in eastern Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

The “[m]ain concern continues to be the excessive rainfall threat,” the National Weather Service office in New Orleans wrote.

Barry could take the better part of the weekend to plow through Louisiana, from south to north, unloading wave after wave of flooding rain in some areas.

A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the central and eastern coast of Louisiana, with tropical storm warnings covering most of the rest of the state’s coastline. The tropical storm warning also covers Lake Pontchartrain and New Orleans.

The latest

The storm is positioned about 75 miles southwest of Morgan City, crawling to the west-northwest at 5 mph. Peak winds are at 65 mph, which is the intensity it has held since Friday morning. However, the National Hurricane Center predicts Barry will likely attain hurricane strength before making landfall, probably some time Saturday afternoon.

Radar shows the storm’s rain bands coming onshore in coastal Alabama, Mississippi, and extreme southeast Louisiana. This rain will push farther to the north and west into Louisiana as the center approaches the shore through Saturday morning and into the afternoon. “ # Barry is very lopsided and a lot of the rain won’t happen until after landfall,” the Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted.

Peak wind gusts have already topped 60 mph in coastal Louisiana while New Orleans has clocked a gust to 48 mph. Over 60,000 customers have lost power in Louisiana, according to poweroutage.us.

Top wind gusts associated with Tropical Storm #Barry as of 4 AM CT



Not listed, reports from oil platforms out in the Gulf

90 MPH Mississippi Canyon (elev. 295')

70 MPH South Timbalier Block 52 (elev. 30')

69 MPH Green Canyon 338 (elev. 130') pic.twitter.com/Rozt4uuo0Y — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) July 13, 2019

The storm surge along Louisiana’s southern and central coast has pushed water up to three feet or so above normally dry air, with isolated reports over 5 feet:

Looks like peak storm surge is now in southern Louisiana south of Morgan City. Generally around 3 to 3.5 feet, though Eugene Island just spiked at 5.65' above normal tide levels. #Barry pic.twitter.com/A5yxEkb3B1 — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) July 13, 2019

While a dangerous storm surge could inundate some low-lying areas (especially around high tide), fears that the surge up the Mississippi River might test New Orleans’ levees eased Friday evening. The National Weather Service announced the river had already crested at 17 feet, several feet below the height at which the levees would have been topped:

Forecast crest at the Mississippi River is now 17.1 feet. The storm surge crest has occurred and the river is now dropping. The river rose approx. 1 foot due to storm surge. The next crest will occur on Monday and will be due to heavy rains expected this weekend. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/iOp3Mo2zRN — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 13, 2019

What comes next

Flooding rain remains a concern in New Orleans, although there is considerable uncertainty as to how much will ultimately fall. Some models predict just a couple inches, which would result in minimal issues, while others showed the potential for over eight inches, a much more disruptive amount. A downpour of four to six inches Wednesday morning caused widespread flooding in the city.

The heaviest rain and most severe flooding threat is likely to set up just to the west of New Orleans closer to Baton Rouge.



Rainfall forecast for Louisiana and southwest Mississippi from the National Weather Service. (WeatherBell.com)

In addition to the hazards posed by high water, damaging winds are expected in the narrow zone where the storm center makes landfall, with winds sustained over 70 mph and gusts possibly exceeding 80 mph. Farther inland and even at considerable distances away from the storm center, tropical-storm-force winds over 40 mph and gusts over 60 mph are possible. The greatest likelihood of high winds is in south central Louisiana.

“Winds of #Barry will be strong enough to take down some trees — easier on already saturated soils — that could be life-threatening by falling on cars, roads (and cars later hit) or homes,” tweeted Rick Knabb, The Weather Channel’s hurricane expert.

Power outages are likely and already number in the tens of thousands.

Tornadoes are also possible within the storm’s rainbands as they move inland off the Gulf of Mexico.

Detailed rain forecast



Rainfall forecast due to Barry from National Weather Service.

The rainfall forecast is ominous for southeast and south central Louisiana and southwest Mississippi where 10 to 20 inches of rain are possible with isolated 25-inch totals. “These rains are expected to lead to dangerous, life threatening flooding over portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley,” the Hurricane Center said.

Just 3 years ago the #BatonRouge area saw a once in a lifetime flood. 10-15 billion in damages, 140,000 homes damaged and 13 fatalities. The area received 10-20 inches in a week.



In next 48 hours 10-20” of rain is forecast for same people. #TSBarry pic.twitter.com/HL9pa9tdj9 — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) July 12, 2019

Heavy rain bands may pass over some of the same areas repeatedly, with rates as high as three to four inches per hour.

Such deluges are likely to cause many already swollen rivers to overflow. “We could be looking at widespread major flooding across several river basins,” the Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted.

[In flood-prone Louisiana and Mississippi, now is the time to prepare for Barry’s deluge]

The heaviest rain will progress from south to north through southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi on Saturday, moving into northern Louisiana, southwestern Arkansas and west-central and northern Mississippi on Sunday. By Monday, heavy rain is likely in western Tennessee and central and northern Arkansas.

“[E]arly next week, Barry is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of four to eight inches across western portions of the Tennessee Valley,” the Hurricane Center said.

During the middle of next week, between Tuesday and Thursday, Barry’s remnant rains are likely to spread through the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and potentially to the Mid-Atlantic.

Detailed surge forecasts

The storm surge, or water pushed ashore by the storm’s wind, could reach three to six feet above normal tide levels in the most at-risk areas.

“There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation along the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana, portions of Lake Pontchartrain, and portions of coastal Mississippi where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect,” the Hurricane Center reported.

Here are some specific forecasts from the Hurricane Center:

Intracoastal City to Shell Beach: 3 to 5 feet

Shell Beach to Biloxi, Miss.: 3 to 5 feet

Lake Pontchartrain: 3 to 5 feet

Biloxi, Miss. to the Mississippi/Alabama border: 2 to 4 feet

Lake Maurepas: 1 to 3 ft