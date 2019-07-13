

Osprey at Belle Haven Marina in Alexandria. (Gary House/Flickr) (Gary W House/Flickr)

7/10: It’s peak summer, so we should probably expect peak summer conditions.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 88-93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. PM storm? Highs: 89-94.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re running about a week ahead of average on 90-degree days already, with 21 as of yesterday, and we should pile up at least a few more in the days ahead. It’s a decent bet that both days this weekend head toward that mark. While there might be something of a reprieve Monday, it’s probably only temporary. At least we don’t have a lot of storm chances in the days ahead?

Today (Saturday): As far as hot midsummer days go, this one could be worse. It’s something of a semi-dry heat as humidity levels are moderate thanks to a wind off the mountains. Still, with lots of sun and highs about 90, don’t plan on feeling too cool. Winds are out of the west about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions persist through the evening and into the night. Temperatures settle to a range of near 70 to the mid-70s as humidity levels remain on the edge of high. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies may end up a little hazier than today, yet sunshine should rule once again. It’s perhaps trending partly cloudy in the afternoon and there’s an outside chance of a storm, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Highs are near 90 or into the low 90s. Humidity is bordering on high as dew points hover about 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Once an isolated evening storm risk winds down, we’re partly to mostly clear through the night. Lows range from the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Winds are out of the north behind a weak front on Monday. The main difference is a lowering of humidity levels back to moderate, and maybe high temperatures a few degrees cooler than the weekend. Mid-to-upper 80s should do it. The city could still snag a 90. Confidence: Medium

Higher humidity surges back in for Tuesday. There should still be way more sun than clouds, although with higher moisture content back in the area we’ll need to keep watch for an isolated storm risk. Highs are near or above 90 most spots. Confidence: Medium