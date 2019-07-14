

Early morning sun filters through woods near Sudlersville, Md., on July 7. (Tim Brown via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: It’s hot and humid, that is true, but a dry and sunny weekend is a welcome one.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated p.m. storm? 90-95.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 69-74.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as hot. Upper 80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today we climb a couple of notches in both heat and humidity, and add in some haze, to close out a classic summer weekend. It’s not too overbearingly steamy, but a dip in the pool is most welcome this afternoon. It’s slightly cooler and drier behind a weak front tomorrow before the heat and humidity build back up, along with storm chances, as we head into midweek.

Today (Sunday): Pack the sunscreen and ice water wherever you’re going, ‘cause it is going to be a hot one. A partly to mostly sunny sky quickly warms us through the 80s in the morning hours to spend our afternoon in the low- to mid-90s. Humidity levels are a bit higher as well, so it feels quite sticky with dew points nearing 70 and making it feel more like 95-100 degrees during the height of the afternoon. A weak front comes through, so there’s a very, very slight chance a quick storm could pop up late in the day, but this is far more likely to be contained well south and west of the metro area. Winds are from the west and northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy overnight, and we start to lose just a bit of that stickiness. Though, with winds going calm, it may not feel like it. An isolated shower or two remain possible but unlikely, and temperatures fall to lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): The summer swelter backs off slightly to begin the workweek. It’s still hot, mind you, and humidity remains noticeable, but it’s just not quite as oppressive. Mostly sunny skies see temperatures approach 90, but they may fall just short, likely topping out in the upper 80s. That humidity falls back to moderate levels with dew points dropping into the lower 60s for a time, thanks to a light north wind. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A stray shower or storm may again be the exception to the rule of a partly cloudy and dry overnight, thanks to the front returning northward overnight. As such, our winds turn southerly and humidity is once again on the rise. Skies turn partly cloudy as the moisture returns, and it’s a mild overnight, with temperatures only falling to the low- to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Summer swelter returns to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, with both days adding to our 90-degree counter for the season. On the warm side of that weak front, once again we’ll see our temperatures and humidity levels surge, with enough sun mixing with clouds to send our highs into the low- to mid-90s both days. The heat and humidity also lead to the chance for some afternoon and early evening storms, but no widespread storminess is expected until the moisture and remnants of Barry possibly make it here later in the week. Overnights are sticky and warm, with temperatures in the 70s and a few isolated showers and storms. Confidence: Medium