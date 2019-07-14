

Temperatures cranked it up a notch today, to highs mainly in the low and mid-90s. There’s no major break in the heat as we head into the workweek. In fact, it may gain strength as we get closer to next weekend.

Through tonight: There’s an outside chance of a storm through the evening, but most activity should stay to our southwest. A weak front pushes through overnight. The main impact is a switch in wind direction and some drier air. Lows range from the mid-60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the northwest by dawn.

Tomorrow (Monday): Skies are mostly sunny to fully sunny. Much of the day may feature cloudless skies. Highs range from about 86 to 90, but humidity is moderate, so it won’t feel much hotter than that. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

The heat is on: We’re now four days into a heat wave — our fourth of the year. There have been 23 days of 90-plus-degree temperatures, which is way above average to date and ranks among the top 11 percent of years since 1872. The next week looks like mostly or all 90s as well, along with the potential for extreme heat late in the workweek and into next weekend.

WPC is expecting heat index values approaching 110F this weekend. Most unwelcome pic.twitter.com/Pl3plwt76s — Ryan Stauffer (@rms5539) July 14, 2019

