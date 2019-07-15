

Sunflowers at McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Montgomery County. (brian.swogger via Flickr)

8/10: Nicest day of the week.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 86-91.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Chance of a p.m. storm. Highs: 89-94.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The heat and humidity ease slightly today but surge back Tuesday and then aren’t going anywhere. Most days this week, we’ll see highs topping 90 degrees with the possible exception of Thursday, when the remnants of Barry pass through, increasing cloud cover and rain chances. Friday through Sunday, it becomes particularly hot and muggy, and we could see highs flirting with 100 degrees.

Today (Monday): Light winds from the north (around 10 mph) blow in less humid air today (dew points near 60), but the mid-July sun’s plenty strong enough to still push highs to near 90 degrees. Believe it or not, this is probably the coolest and least humid day of the week. Confidence: High

Tonight: A pleasant evening as temperatures fall back through the 80s. Mostly clear overnight with lows from the mid-60s in our cooler spots to the low 70s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A warm front lifts through the region increasing the humidity (dew points climbing to near 70) and also introducing the chance (30 percent) of a few late-day storms. Skies are partly sunny, with highs mostly in the low 90s. Factoring in the humidity, it feels like the upper 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: An evening storm is possible with muggy conditions overnight and lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Hot and humid conditions on Wednesday and most of us probably stay rain-free. Highs range from the low to mid-90s with heat index values near 100. Confidence: Medium-High

Barry’s remnants probably make their closest pass to our region Wednesday night and Thursday. It’s hard to say exactly what time they’ll come through and how much moisture will remain, but we’ll have a chance of some showers and thundershowers during this period. It doesn’t look like a washout and it’s possible we see little or nothing if the storm dries out or veers to our north or south. Lows are in the 70s and highs in the 80s (possibly near 90 if the rain misses us). Confidence: Low-Medium

It turns into a sauna Friday through Sunday with perhaps the hottest air of the year so far. Highs target the upper 90s and maybe even 100. It’s humid, too, making it feel like it’s 100 to 110 degrees. Muggy overnight lows are in the 70s to near 80 downtown. The one wild card in this forecast is a weak front approaching the area from the north on Saturday, which has a chance to trigger a few storms, and possibly lower temperatures and humidity some by Sunday. Confidence: Medium