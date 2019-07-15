

Heat index forecast for 2 p.m. Saturday from the GFS weather model. Similar conditions are expected in the D.C. region Friday and Sunday.

Hot weather has settled into the Mid-Atlantic, and it’s not going anywhere. Late this week, the mercury could flirt with 100 degrees and, factoring in the humidity, it may feel like 110 or higher.

Except for Monday, practically every day this week is assured to hit at least 90, with highest temperatures potentially Friday through Sunday. If it hits 100 in this late-week stretch, it will be the first instance since August 2016.

The cause is a massive heat dome that is setting up shop and expanding over the region. While it may not set records for its intensity, it comes during the annual peak in temperatures. In other words, it’s well suited to cause trouble.



Powerful high pressure is centered nearby on Friday, per the GFS weather model.

There is now very strong weather model agreement that several days this week should head toward at least the mid- and upper 90s. A hundred degrees or higher is possible. Models forecast Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to be the hottest days.

Friday into the weekend presents the best opportunity to reach or top 100 degrees. The heat dome reaches its maximum intensity in that time frame, for one. Additionally, long-duration heat waves tend to peak toward the end, with less heat lost at night over time and a higher starting point each successive day

The suffocating humidity levels forecast, with dew points expected to hover in the 70s Tuesday through Sunday, may actually hold back temperatures some. The abundant moisture in the air makes it harder to heat up. In many ways, getting to 100 degrees or beyond in Washington is as tricky as getting a snowstorm, with many ingredients having to come together just right.

Whether or not the air temperature hits 100, it will feel at least that hot as heat indexes could top 110 by Saturday.



Heat indexes near 115 degrees are possible Friday or Saturday. The forecast for Saturday is shown here. (Weather Prediction Center)

The excessive humidity levels mean it won’t cool off much at night, resulting in outrageously warm overnight lows.

Washington and other urban centers should stay above 75 degrees Tuesday through Saturday. At least a night or two with lows of 80 ⁠degrees or higher seems likely. These are uncomfortable or even dangerous conditions for those without air-conditioning.

If Washington stays at or above 80 during this stretch, it would be for a record fifth year in a row. Once rare, lows of 80 degrees or higher have occurred 32 times since 2010. There were only 31 from 1872 to 2009. Eight of the last nine years have seen them, two (2011, 2016) witnessed the most on record with seven.

Although the peak of this heat wave is generally in the neighborhood of the District’s expected highest temperature of the year, or about 99 degrees, reaching such values multiple days in a row is less common, as is reaching 100 degrees.



The forecast for D.C. is a hot one for the next week or so. Shown is the forecast from the European model. (Weatherbell.com)

It’s been almost three years since the last 100-degree day in the District. While we average about one per year, they often come in bunches or don’t happen at all. During Washington’s hottest three summers on record, in 2010, 2011 and 2012, the city recorded 17 days of 100 degrees or higher. Since then, there have been four, all in 2016.

While the humidity may put somewhat of a brake on temperatures, the chance for 100-degree weather is helped by the fact that it’s the hottest time of year. At least a few model runs have predicted high temperatures as hot as 105 degrees or so in the city, with record-threatening warm overnight lows as well.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Washington is 106 degrees (from August 1918 and July 1930), while the warmest overnight low is 84 degrees (from July 1983 and July 2011). It’s unlikely these values will be challenged, but some daily records could be broken.

Any relief from the heat is at least a week or more off. For now, it seems like a return toward temperatures closer to normal, which certainly isn’t chilly in late July.