Today was probably the cool one of the week, and we still managed to hit 90 degrees in the city to keep the streak going. At five days in a row now of 90 degrees or higher, it seems we should get to double digits on consecutive days. In addition to rising temperatures in the days ahead, we’ll also be dealing with rising humidity. But first, we’ve got a nice evening on tap.

Through Tonight: It will be a pleasant evening, perhaps providing some time to briefly open up the windows before the next onslaught of higher humidity. If so, it’s probably just a brief period, as moisture is surging back. Lows will be unable to get much below the upper 60s to mid-70s. A patch or two of fog isn’t impossible late in the evening.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The heat goes on. Humidity will reach the high level, with dew points moving into the 70s, where they’ll stay a while. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny early, with clouds developing more vertical structure over time. Temperatures will click back upward a notch or two. Highs will be mainly near 90 and into the low 90s, although some spots may reach the mid-90s. Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, any of which can be strong, with heavy rain and lightning the dominant risks.

Pollen update: Mold spores and grass pollen are moderate/high. Tree and weed pollen are low/moderate.

Tuesday and Wednesday storms: Believe it or not, we may be dealing with some of the remnants of the cyclone formerly known as Barry in the days ahead. Tuesday’s slight storm risk is somewhat augmented by the system as it approaches from the west. It will make its closest pass on Wednesday.



Showers and storms are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday.

If we see enough instability build, some strong to severe storms are possible both days. Heavy rain is probably the main risk, and it could be hit-or-miss. Isolated damaging winds or a brief tornado may become possible as well.

