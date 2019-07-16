

Judiciary Square in the District on Monday morning. (chasingmailboxes via Flickr)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, hotter. PM storm chance. Highs: 89 to 94.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows: 71 to 76.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, even hotter. PM storm chance. Highs: 92 to 96.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The hottest weather of the summer is probably coming. Uncomfortable humidity levels arrive today, and the heat builds into the weekend. We could hit 100 Friday and/or Saturday. The only “break” we get is some enhanced thunderstorm activity with the remnants of Barry, mainly Wednesday night and Thursday, but other days could also see a thunderstorm spark or two for quick relief.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny this morning, with temperatures rising faster toward afternoon highs around 90 to the mid-90s. Humidity reaches moderate to high ranges (dew points in the low 70s). Skies become partly sunny by afternoon, and we need to watch for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening. Heavy downpours are possible around these storms. Light winds from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening showers or thunderstorms are still possible. Then mainly partly cloudy and muggy, with lows ranging through the low to mid-70s. Light winds from the southwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny and even hotter and more humid, with a chance for late-afternoon to evening thunderstorms again. Highs aim for the low to mid-90s, but heat indexes approach or exceed 100 degrees thanks to moderate to high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s). Light winds from the southwest again at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms that could contain heavy downpours. Very muggy conditions, with lows stalling in the 70s. Light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday features the Barry remnants, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are possible at times. Highs range in the upper 80s to low 90s while humidity remains moderate to high. Thursday night should dry out, but we maintain moderate to high muggy humidity levels, with lows in the 70s again. Confidence: Medium

Friday and Saturday aim to deliver very hot conditions with mostly sunny skies, moderate to high humidity, and temperatures soaring to the mid- to upper 90s, with a few spots potentially hitting 100 degrees. Heat indexes are expected to be in the low 100s both days, meaning outside activities should be taken with caution and with lots of hydration. We cannot rule out a stray thunderstorm, but we should mostly avoid rain. Friday and Saturday night run very muggy, with a few clouds and lows in the 70s to maybe right around 80 in the District. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday should still be quite hot and humid, but skies are more partly cloudy in the afternoon with more coverage of afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs run in the mid-90s. Confidence: Medium