*Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. for most of the area*

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Very hot and humid with scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms. Unfortunately, this is just a small serving of the heat and humidity to come.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Uncomfortably hot and humid. Afternoon/evening storms. Highs: 92-98

Tonight: Very warm and muggy. Scattered showers and storms. Lows: 74-78

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Showers or storm possible. Highs: 88-92

FORECAST IN DETAIL

While today is hot and humid enough, it’s something of an appetizer for the scorching heat to come Friday and through the weekend. Before then, we deal with some showers and storms today, and maybe even tomorrow. By late week, air temperatures could reach 100 and the humidity will be oppressive, so please hydrate and closely monitor those most susceptible to heat-related illnesses, including children, the elderly and pets.

Today (Wednesday): We’re partly sunny for much of the day, but the bigger story is the heat. Highs are in the 90s for everyone, ranging from the low 90s in our normally cooler northern and western areas to the mid- and upper 90s in the city and close-in suburbs. With high humidity present (low 70s for dew points), it’ll feel more like 100 to 105 in the afternoon. This abundantly moist air, coupled with the remnants of Barry moving through, will help trigger scattered afternoon showers and storms. Any storm could feature heavy rain, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and even an isolated, short-lived tornado. Winds are from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms continue into this evening, with the stronger storms more likely to occur in the early evening through sunset. A few widely scattered showers and storms could linger beyond that, but coverage should become more isolated with time. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy, very warm, and muggy with lows in the mid-upper 70s. Southwesterly winds will be 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers and storms are possible throughout the day as Barry’s remnants finally exit the area. Coverage should be widely scattered, and the stronger storm threat will be more muted, given thicker cloud cover. However, Barry’s tropical moisture source could help fuel heavy downpours with any storms that flare up. Clouds keep highs in check, although upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the low 70s are still rather uncomfortable (it’ll feel like 94-98). A westerly wind averages 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any showers/storms exit the area by early Thursday evening as skies quickly clear. We’ll call it a partly cloudy overnight with very warm lows again (mid-upper 70s) within a highly humid air mass. Winds will be light. Confidence: Medium-High



A groundhog scampers across the hot Washington and Old Dominion Trail after runners pass on Tuesday in Reston, Va. D.C.-area temperatures reached the mid-90s, with heat indexes that broached 100. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post).

A LOOK AHEAD

Excessively hot and humid air enters the area on Friday. Most of the area reaches the mid-upper 90s with a few spots touching 100. Humidity is likely oppressive as dew points rise into the mid-70s. The combination of high heat and humidity may make it feel like nearly 110 during the mid-late afternoon hours. Confidence: Medium

We may reach 100 again on Saturday and Sunday as this heat wave continues. If not 100, most areas should hit the mid-upper 90s. Lows on both mornings provide little relief, settling into the mid-70s across the far northern and western suburbs, while urban areas including the District may stay above 80. Oppressive humidity sticks around, making it occasionally feel like 110 or so in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium