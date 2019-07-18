* Excessive heat watch for Friday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. for heat index values of 110 to 115 degrees *

3/10: A tad less hot but humid enough to rot. Storms pop but the sauna won’t stop.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, muggy, mainly p.m. storms. Highs: 89-93

Tonight: Storms end early but high humidity remains. Lows: 72-78

Tomorrow: Sunny, hot, and very humid. Highs: 96-100

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today is the “coolest" day of the next several, but humidity levels still make it feel like it’s at least 100 degrees again. Friday through the weekend, air temperatures near 100 and suffocating humidity makes it feel like 110 or even hotter. While storms today take an edge off the heat, they’ll turn scare until late Sunday.

Today (Thursday): High humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s) fuels thunderstorms that could pop up anytime but should become most numerous late in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s but it feels more like the low 100s. Winds are light from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Thunderstorms should exit to the east around sunset if all goes as planned. There is only brief cooling in their wake, and sultry conditions go unabated. Skies clear overnight, with lows in the low to mid-70s under calm conditions. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Mostly sunny skies offer no refuge from the strong sun, and highs surge up to the upper 90s to near 100. Humidity levels remain painful (mainly mid-70s for dewpoints), pushing the heat index to around 110. A lack of breeze is just one more strike against the day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Evening readings are still mainly in the upper 80s, making most think twice about a jog or even a stroll. Overnight lows only fall to the mid- to upper 70s. Downtown, lows probably don’t fall below 80. Confidence: High



A stormy sky over Washington Wednesday evening. (Beth Diaz)

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday offers no respite with the sun beating down on a humid landscape. Highs top out in the upper 90s with a few lower 100s looking likely. Heat index values could even approach 115. Then it’s a downright sultry night as lows only fall to the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: High

Steamy conditions greet the day on Sunday. If all goes according to plan, an approaching cold front should be near enough by late afternoon to pop up some storms and take the edge off the highs. Most still reach the mid- to upper 90s but the showers should drop readings down quickly in the evening. Thunderstorm chances linger through the night. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Medium

The cold front is likely to struggle to push through the area on Monday, keeping the chance of thunderstorms in play much of the day and holding highs in the low 90s. Confidence: Medium