* Heat advisory on Friday | Excessive heat watch, Saturday through Sunday, 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. daily *

We snagged another day of 90 degrees or greater in the city, despite plenty of clouds and some afternoon showers. Our longest heat wave of the year is now at eight days, and it’s about to crank up another notch or two tomorrow. Then we’re flirting with 100 degrees through Sunday.

Through Tonight: A couple of showers and storms may linger into the evening, mostly or fully south and east of the city. Otherwise, it’s partly to mostly clear with low temperatures ranging across the 70s. With winds becoming light and variable and plenty of moisture around, some fog may develop late.

Tomorrow (Friday): After any fog dissipates, skies are largely sunny in the morning. Plan on feeling uncomfortable by the morning commute, and it only gets worse. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 90s, although a few spots could hit 100 degrees. When you add in the high humidity, heat indexes of 110 degrees or greater are possible. Winds are from the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph.



Albert Tapia, 29, of Upper Marlboro, Md., had to work all day in the heat for PowerComm Construction. His company is giving employees the option of taking Saturday off because of the heat. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Other allergens are low.

90-degree days: Now at 27 days of 90 degrees or higher this year, we’re running toward the top of the pack to date. By the time we get to Sunday, it’ll be about top five on record.



With 27 days of 90-degrees or higher through today, 2019 is nearing the top of the pack. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

The current streak is eight days long through today, which is closing in on the average of nine for the longest in a year. It now appears that next Monday may try to stay below 90, which could end the streak at 11 days.

