

Hot and humid conditions have sent people looking for sprinklers for relief. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

* Excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. today, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday | Code orange air quality alert | Excessive heat watch Sunday *

We made it through day one of the peak of this heat wave and the hottest day of the year. Unfortunately, that’s a title that seems likely to be revoked, as both days this weekend may end up with higher temperatures. It’s a great time to grab a book and hang out in an air-conditioned space, if possible. Otherwise, take it easy and drink lots of water. Storm threats are minimal with high pressure in control.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: There’s a tiny window for an isolated shower or storm into the evening, but it’s rapidly closing. For the most part, skies tend clearer as we lose the heat of the day. Lows are not so low. It’s downright hot for much of the night, as heat indexes remain well into the 90s through midnight, falling off to only about 90 in the city during the predawn. For overnight low temperatures, we’re talking mid-70s in the cool spots and above 80 in the warm.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Take today, and add a bit extra heat. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 90s. Some spots touch 100 or 101. With high pressure in control, storm odds are again very low, but with such high temperatures, something could pop up at random. Heat indexes are about 110 to 115 much of the afternoon. Little to no relief at night, with lows in the upper 70s and lower 80s most places.

[Excessive heat warning for D.C. as temperatures soar to ‘dangerously high’ levels Friday through Sunday]

Sunday: More of the same to close the weekend, as a front slowly drifts toward the region. Highs range from the upper 90s to lower 100s, with high humidity sending heat indexes back to the 110 to 115 range. The risk of late-day storms is somewhat higher than today or tomorrow, but not sky-high. If no rain breaks the heat, it’s another night of lows not too far from 80.

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.