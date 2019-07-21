

People cool off at a park in the Navy Yard neighborhood in D.C. yesterday. (Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

* Excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. today *

A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

1/10: A third straight day of punishing heat and humidity with highs pushing 100 garners little affection.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Dangerously hot and humid. Late-day storms? Highs: 97-101.

Tonight: Storms possible early. Very warm and highly uncomfortable. Lows: 76-82.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and slightly less hot. PM storms likely. Highs: 89-93.

This brutal heat wave continues to serve up punishing heat and humidity today as highs reach the upper 90s to near 100 again with the heat index ranging from 105 to 115. We may contend with some storms late today, but Monday offers a better chance of more numerous late-day storms, which could turn severe. After a slightly less scorching Monday, much cooler air arrives Tuesday with a good chance of showers.

Today (Sunday): Although it already feels like 90 or hotter in some spots as we wake up, actual air temperatures waste no time climbing to near 90 by mid-morning. Most of us shoot for the upper 90s this afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies, while some may reach or slightly eclipse 100. It’ll be hazy and unbearably humid as well (dew points in the 70s), translating to a heat index of 105 to 115 this afternoon with only a light breeze from the west. Scattered storms could develop toward evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered storms could be around during the early-to-mid evening, and a few may be severe with strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning the primary threats. Overnight we’re mostly cloudy with very warm lows once again in the upper 70s to low 80s. High humidity keeps the heat index above 90 through much of the night. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Could see an isolated storm around early in the morning. Otherwise we’re partly sunny and still uncomfortably humid, with slightly cooler highs in the low 90s still feeling as hot as near 100. As a strong cold front pushes closer to the area from the north, we’ll see increasing storm chances during the afternoon, and especially late afternoon into the evening. These storms could be severe with damaging winds, heavy downpours, and possibly small hail. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Storms, some possibly strong to severe, remain a risk into the evening before waning overnight. Skies stay mostly cloudy, but as winds from the northwest start to bring in drier air, lows should settle in the cooler upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium

We get what we’ve all been waiting for on Tuesday, namely mostly cloudy skies and much cooler air, with highs only in the upper 70s to mid-80s and lower humidity (dew points in the low-to-mid 60s). We’ll also see a pretty good chance of showers during the morning, perhaps lasting into the afternoon when a thunderstorm is possible as well. Confidence: Medium

Wednesday looks like more of a winning combination of mostly sunny skies, pleasantly warm highs in the low-to-mid 80s, and relatively comfortable humidity (dew points near 60). Confidence: Medium-High