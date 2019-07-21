* Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m. Sunday | Flash Flood Watch 3 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday *

All three major D.C. airports reached the upper 90s today but just couldn’t make that final push to hit the triple digits. Still, heat indexes in the 105- to 115-degree range made today the hottest day of the year in the District.

A few storms are possible this evening and overnight before much more widespread storms develop as Monday wears on, signaling the beginning of the end of this brutal stretch of heat and humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Monday afternoon and night, predicting “multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms” with 1 to 1.5 inches of rain and isolated amounts up to 4 inches.

While the heat lessens slightly Monday, the threat for heavy thunderstorms will increase. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Monday afternoon through late Monday night. pic.twitter.com/YhY9COkdHy — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 21, 2019

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms may develop sometime after 5 p.m., with the main hazard being heavy rain and gusty winds. While the best chance for a storm is this evening, we could also see some widely scattered activity through the night. It remains very warm and humid overnight. Low temperatures only fall to 75 to 80 degrees and it feels even more sultry with heat index values only dipping to 85 to 90 downtown (dew points hover in the 70s).

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): With mostly cloudy skies, it will be hot, but not nearly as hot as this weekend. Highs in the low 90s with dew points in the low to mid-70s will create max heat index values near 100 degrees. Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon, with several periods of heavy rain heightening the chances for localized flash flooding. Scattered showers and storms continue tomorrow night with lows in the low 70s.

See Rick Grow’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For traffic news, check out Gridlock.

France set to bake: Just a few weeks ago, France set an all-time hottest temperature of 46 Celsius (114.8 Fahrenheit). But will that record even last a month? Take a look at the forecast maximum temperatures for the upcoming week:

FRANCE



Maximum temperature forecast...



Tuesday: 45 °C

Wednesdsy: 42 °C

Thursday: 44 °C



These maps are made from @meteofrance's ARPEGE model. It was very good at predicting the record heat max temps in June. The model has been updated since, how will it do? pic.twitter.com/yjGSiKHlO8 — Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) July 21, 2019

Paris has a reasonable chance to break its record high temperature of 40.7 Celsius (104.7 degrees), set in July of 1947.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.