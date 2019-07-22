

Angie Romero, visiting from New Jersey, glides down Pennsylvania Avenue on an electric scooter on another day of triple digit heat, on Sunday. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

* Flash Flood Watch Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning *

3/10: Not as hot as the weekend, but still sticky and then stormy. It’s past time for this to end.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, storm chances increase in the afternoon. Highs: 90-95.

Tonight: Showers and storms likely, heavy at times. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Morning showers. Skies brighten late. Highs: 80-85.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

In another 24 to 36 hours, this heat wave — going into its 12th day — finally ends. But before it concludes, the sky may unleash a deluge — most likely late today or tonight. A flash flood watch is in effect.

Today (Monday): It’s still plenty hot and humid. While we’ll have more clouds than we had over the weekend, temperatures should still pass 90 in most spots. Factoring in the humidity (dew points in the 70s), it feels like the triple digits yet again. A shower could pop up any time, but most of us should stay dry into the afternoon, when the chance of rain and storms starts to ramp up. Confidence: Medium-High



(The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Tonight: Showers and storms, some with very heavy rain, are likely intermittently through much of the night. Rainfall amounts average around 1 to 1.5 inches, but up to four inches could fall in places that heavy storms pass over repeatedly. Lows overnight are near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Showers are likely to linger through the morning, especially along and southeast of Interstate 95. During the afternoon, skies may gradually brighten — especially in our western areas — but it probably remains cloudier than not, holding highs in the low 80s or so. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cloud cover slowly diminishes and humidity also starts to trail off. It’s not as muggy, with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday through Friday is a wonderful and well-deserved stretch of sunny, warm, but , but it’s not oppressive. Highs both days are near 90, and with lows in the 60s to low 70s (downtown). We should be mostly rain-free but can’t totally rule out a late day shower or storm either day. stly in the 60s, although some of our cooler areas could see some 50,s. Confidence: Medium-High

Typical late July heat and humidity (dew points in the mid-60s) return for the weekend, but it’s not oppressive. Highs both days are near 90 and with lows in the 60s to low 70s (downtown). We should be mostly rain-free but can’t totally rule out a late -ay shower or storm either day. Confidence: Medium