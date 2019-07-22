* Flash flood watch 3 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Tuesday *

A slow-moving cold front will collide with hot and exceptionally humid air this afternoon and tonight, setting off multiple rounds of showers and storms — potentially coinciding with the commute home.

Certain storms may be intense, unleashing strong to damaging winds and torrential rain in addition to frequent lightning. With some areas potentially being hit repeatedly by heavy storms, pockets of flash flooding could result. Trees and power lines could come down in localized bursts of strong winds, and some outages are possible. The soggy ground will make some trees particularly vulnerable.

This is a scenario in which not everyone will necessarily experience severe weather, but it would be wise to monitor conditions and have a plan to alter your routine if heavy storms develop. If you intend to be outdoors, identify a place where you could quickly and safely shelter. And if heavy storms intersect with your normal commute route home, consider waiting until the worst passes.

The heaviest storms are likely to come through intermittently between late afternoon and sunset, but on and off periods of rain, heavy at times, could continue overnight into Tuesday.

Storm dashboard

Approximate arrival time of the storm threat:

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in western areas

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the immediate area, including the Capital Beltway

4:00 to 5:30 p.m. in areas east of Interstate 95

Periods of rain and/or storms possible from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon

All clear: The threat of severe storms wanes after sunset, but intermittent rain/thunder may not end until sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Storm duration: Multiple rounds are possible. Individual storms pass in 30 to 45 minutes.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 80 percent.

Storm motion: Southwest to northeast.

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds.

Possible storm effects: Damaging winds, flash flooding, small hail.

Discussion

The heat wave of the past several days is not expected to “break” or end gracefully, without some stormy drama. As shown in the graphic below, a slow-moving cold front, presently over Pennsylvania, will sag slowly south over the next 24 hours, passing through the D.C. region.



Monday evening's weather map. (National Weather Service, adapted by Jeff Halverson)

One or more waves of low pressure will develop along the front, helping to import and converge low-level moisture over our region and force that air to ascend.

In the upper atmosphere, an energetic wave disturbance will transit the region from the west, causing air to rise, in tandem with air ascending along the front near the surface.

There is significant, deep moisture in the air mass, and that air mass will once again become unstable by midafternoon. Thus, all the ingredients for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in place.

There are twin threats late this afternoon and into the evening: the prospect of very heavy rain and severe thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center has placed our region under a moderate risk of flash flooding. This is the result of the many forces causing very moist air to ascend and the storms that are likely to develop in response.

A MODERATE risk is in effect in our Day 1 Excessive Rainfall Outlook. More details: https://t.co/FQU5sblUHQ pic.twitter.com/kKy046WElA — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) July 22, 2019

Additionally, the mid-level winds that will steer storm cells from southwest to northeast are aligned parallel to the slowly moving front. This is a classic setup for “training,” whereby multiple rounds of torrential rain may pass repeatedly over the same locations, in the space of a few hours.

Our region is under a Flash Flood Watch from late this afternoon until early tomorrow morning, as it will take a long time for the front to move south of the region and the upper air disturbance to move off to the northeast.

Many locations will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, but some locations may very well experience 3 to 4 inches in a two- to three-hour period, enough to cause roadway problems coinciding with the rush hour. However, moderately heavy rain may continue through the night, contributing an additional 0.5 to 1 inches in some spots but falling over a longer period.

The graphic below illustrates the likely nature of storms later today, showing multiple waves or bands of activity developing ahead of the front, in the very unstable and humid air mass.



Simulated radar from the HRRR model at 4 p.m. showing multiple areas of storms approaching from the west.

The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed the D.C. region in a slight risk zone for severe storms, and the threat is mainly for damaging wind gusts. The threat is operative mainly from 3 to 9 p.m. this evening.



Risk zones for severe weather on Monday. (National Weather Service)

There is enough wind shear (increase in flow speed with altitude) that storms will organize into more coherent clusters and short lines, what we call a “multicellular” mode, which is particularly efficient for generating heavy rain.

The combination of shear and enhanced dynamics in the atmosphere could lead to isolated to scattered pockets of damaging wind, called downbursts. Winds in these blasts often momentarily reach 60-80 mph. With soils becoming saturated by heavy rain, some trees are likely to come down.

As always, there remains the threat of frequent lightning and small hail.

Capital Weather Gang will be keeping a close eye on the situation as it unfolds later today and tonight.