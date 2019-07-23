TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Cooler showers and clouds with the heat finally in retreat

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers and a thunderstorm. Highs: 76 to 82.

Tonight: Eventual clearing and cooler. Lows: 61 to 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs: 81 to 85.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The heat wave has finally broken, and now we must contend with showers and maybe a thunderstorm today as a cold front continues to push through to our southeast. Improving weather arrives tonight, and then we aim for a very pleasant balance of our workweek with 80s and low humidity. The weekend looks dry and sunny but should run slightly hotter and more humid, though a far cry from the heat we saw this past weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Tuesday): Showers and maybe a thunderstorm this morning could linger into the afternoon. We should see the activity diminish during the afternoon, holding on longest to the south and east as the cool front slowly works that direction. Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80, with mostly cloudy skies and still moderate humidity but feeling much nicer than the recent sweltering heat. Light breezes at 5 to 10 mph mainly from the northwest, but gustier near any thunderstorms that develop. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Can’t rule out a lingering shower or two this evening, especially south and east, with partial clearing overnight as lows drop to the comfortable 60s range. Light and pleasant breezes blow from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We take a crack at a Nice Day qualifier — first one in a long time — with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid-80s, and very low humidity (dew points only in the 50s to near 60!). Light breezes from the north at about 5 mph again. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A pleasant night with mostly clear skies and lows mainly in the 60s, although a few spots in the outer north and west suburbs could even get down to the upper 50s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday run partly to mostly sunny with high pressure still in control. Highs trend slightly warmer in the mid- to upper 80s, with low to moderate humidity. Just a few clouds around Thursday and Friday nights, with lows in the 60s except right around 70 in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

While the weekend trends even warmer, it’s nothing like this past weekend’s super-scorcher. Mostly sunny skies should greet both days with highs up around 90 (slightly hotter Sunday vs. Saturday) with moderate humidity (dew points in mid-60s). Saturday night should see lows in the 60s to around 70 under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium