

Sunflowers at 18th Street and New Hampshire Avenue NW in Washington. (angela n./Flickr)

High temperatures today were a good 20 degrees or more cooler than over the weekend, as the recent heat wave was peaking. It’s the first day since July 10 that the high has not reached 90 degrees or greater and is the same since the last below-normal temperature day. Given all that heat in between the cool relief, I doubt there were too many complaints about lingering rain this morning. The largely dry vibe of the midday and afternoon persists this evening, and then tomorrow’s a real winner.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Unless you’re in Southern Maryland, rain is done other than a quick spittle or two this evening. Clouds aren’t in a big rush to leave as the front doesn’t get too far away. We should generally trend clearer toward dawn. It’s initially a bit damp into the night, but dew points are headed toward 60, which should feel drier with time. Lows range across the 60s. A patch or two of fog is possible in sheltered locations.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): This is a pretty nice day, especially after what we’ve been through lately. Skies end up partly to mostly sunny, and humidity is on the low side as dew points fall into the 50s. Afternoon highs make the low to mid-80s, and winds are out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Other allergens are low.

Stormy skies: The seasonal wind shift that delivers rain to the southwestern United States, known as the monsoon, has been slow to get going this year. Usually picking up steam in early July as moisture surges out of the tropics and toward the region, near-daily and terrain-enhanced thunderstorms common to the season have recently begun to dot the landscape.

A beautiful night #haboob sweeps over Sacaton, AZ on its way to the Phoenix area during the first monsoon storm to reach the valley this year. #azwx #stormhour #teamcanon @CanonUSApro #azmonsoon19 pic.twitter.com/u776s0b2Re — Mark J. Rebilas (@rebilasphoto) July 23, 2019

My son and I ran out for a bit of a chase tonight. We met up with my friend, Danilo, and in Saguaro National Park West we snagged several shots. What a great start to a very late Monsoon. #azwx #saguaropictures pic.twitter.com/5XhV57k2X6 — Greg McCown (@Gregtucson) July 23, 2019

Monsoon storms finally arrived over Mesa, Arizona late last night to thunderous applause. #azwx #stormhour #monsoon2019 pic.twitter.com/RvXcazykiF — Lori Grace Bailey (@lorigraceaz) July 23, 2019

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.