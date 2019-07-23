

Storm damage in Cape Cod, Mass., on Tuesday. (@YOUlosttMEE/Twitter)

Cape Cod in Massachusetts had at least a passing resemblance to Kansas on Tuesday morning as one or more tornadoes and several violent downbursts ripped through the region.

A popular hotel in the populous Mid-Cape section, the Cape Sands Inn, had its roof torn off, with the building suffering serious damage.

Nicole Walsh was nearby, at a movie theater with her daughter. “Suddenly the wind just hit. It seemed like it had to be blowing close to 100 mph,” she said.

Additional widespread damage was reported farther east in Harwich, Chatham and Orleans. An 82 mph wind gust was reported in Chatham. A state of emergency was declared in nearby Harwich, where 90 percent of homes were without power Tuesday afternoon. More than 50,000 residents across the Cape remain without power.

Multiple waves of storms ripped through the area.

An initial round of severe storms prompted tornado warnings on Cape Cod late Monday night, accompanied by damaging winds and a few reports of downed trees. Storms redeveloped over New York City overnight, pressing east around sunrise. The first rotation appeared within storm cells over Long Island Sound about 10 a.m.

At 11:13 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northern parts of Martha’s Vineyard and the Elizabeth Islands. The main area of rotation threaded the needle between the two land masses, zipping ominously up Vineyard Sound and lingering just offshore of the Mid-Cape. The tornado warning was extended to include most of Cape Cod at 11:38 a.m.

A prominent “rear flank downdraft” developed, marking an area where cool, dense air from above blasted to the ground south of the circulation. A wind gust of 69 mph was recorded at 11:35 a.m. as the downdraft passed over Vineyard Haven.

The mesocyclone — the dangerous, rotating part of the thunderstorm — whirled just offshore until about 11:50 a.m. Around the same time, a powerful rear flank downdraft surge shoved the rotating mesocyclone north toward land. This helped to tighten the storm’s spin, and a tornado dropped over Yarmouth less than five minutes later. This was the twister that badly damaged the Cape Sands Inn. The tornado warning had been in effect for 15 minutes by this point.

@NWSBoston Insane wind damage in South Yarmouth pic.twitter.com/5K4spDhF4k — Anthony Piccoli (@Antpicc_860) July 23, 2019

An 11:54 a.m. radar scan revealed a TDS, or tornado debris signature, over West Yarmouth. In the atmosphere, the radar could see debris, which is shaped differently than the typical raindrops or hailstones that radar is used to detecting.



Radar detects debris tossed about by a tornado in West Yarmouth, Mass., on Tuesday morning.

Based on this, it looks like the tornado touched down initially along Main Street/Route 28 about a mile west of the Bass River, near the Whydah Pirate Museum. Several people captured video of the circulation as it crossed the Bass River.

This video of the tornado crossing Bass River shot by Ed Kelley @marinecnvs everyone is welcome to use, just please credit Sundancer’s of West Dennis on Cape Cod @SundancersC

same with the other video of the straight-line wind. And a few photos I’m going to post from him pic.twitter.com/8qE5cXiXze — Tim Kelley NBC10 Boston (@TimNBCBoston) July 23, 2019

Parkers River, Yarmouth, MA from Mario Jey. Thanks to all who are sending reports, photos, videos - sharing live on @nbc10boston keep 'em coming, stay safe!!! pic.twitter.com/pU05Cas6hw — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) July 23, 2019

It’s unclear how long that initial tornado remained on the ground, but it probably was about five minutes. The debris associated with the first tornado moved northeast. At the same time, extreme winds developed south of the tornado in the rear flank downdraft, bringing gusts of 60 to 90 mph to the surface. A gust of 90 mph was recorded at Kalmus, on the banks of Lewis Bay; it’s uncertain if this was from the tornado itself or from the exceptional winds of the rear flank downdraft.

A second debris signature appeared on radar at 12:01 p.m. just south of West Dennis near the West Dennis Yacht Club and Kelleys Pond. This may have been another touchdown of the first tornado, but based on radar data it appears that the storm “recycled,” and a second circulation farther south took over. That same circulation may have produced a third touchdown near Harwich Port at 12:08 p.m.

Shortly afterward, radar showed rotation intensity decreasing. This may be misleading, however; as storms move away from the radar, the radar beam shoots higher into the clouds since it leaves the radar at an angle. In this case, the circulation was shallow, so the beam may have “overshot” the strongest rotation as the storm progressed farther east toward the Outer Cape.

The thunderstorm responsible for the trail of damage was nestled in wave of low pressure drifting over the region. The storm didn’t take the form of a typical supercell thunderstorm, its “hook echo” more closely resembling the stinger of a giant scorpion.

It’s likely that much of the damage on the Outer Cape may have been due to straight-line winds rather than additional tornadic touchdowns. Strong jet stream winds of 80 to 100 mph may have descended in a feature that’s similar to what’s known as a “sting jet.” These are most common in the wintertime in big, sprawling nor’easters.

Tuesday’s setup didn’t feature a large weather system; instead, a more localized “mesoscale” whirl — between 50 and 100 miles wide — had a structure that mimicked a miniature nor’easter.

A nose of dry air wrapping in on its backside may have helped form a smaller version of a sting jet or similar feature, bringing extreme, damaging winds to the surface. That the highest storm tops were north of where the worst winds occurred lends support to this hypothesis. Regardless, it’s an event that warrants further study.



Tuesday's tornadic storm on Cape Cod didn't take the form of a "classic" supercell. Instead, it more closely resembled a scorpion's stinger.

The National Weather Service in Norton, Mass., dispatched teams Tuesday afternoon to survey the area. They’ll determine the strength and number of any tornado touchdowns, as well as classify potential straight-line wind damage.

Here is some more imagery from the storm.

Tornadic & destructive storm hitting Cape Cod this morning.



Began on Long Island, NY. pic.twitter.com/2GEata06oj — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) July 23, 2019

NEW VIDEO: of the roof peeling off the Cape Sands Inn in West Yarmouth @NBC10Boston @NECN #CapeTornado pic.twitter.com/iatrlIEfQF — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) July 23, 2019

An absolute thrashing along Main Street in Harwich. #wbz pic.twitter.com/2rbBaueuQF — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) July 23, 2019