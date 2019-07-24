

Photo taken at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna on July 13. (Edward Wood via Flickr)

9/10: Time for some fun in the sun, with no sweat or storm threat.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, less humid. Highs: mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, still pleasant. Highs: mid-80s.

We went from a brutal stretch of extreme heat and humidity to cloudy and much cooler with some showers yesterday. But today and tomorrow we find the perfect medium with plenty of sun, lower humidity and comfortable highs in the 80s. We’ll trend slightly hotter and more humid heading into the weekend, but still fairly nice with no showers or storms to worry about as of now.

Today (Wednesday): Just about perfect for July, and pretty nice for any season, really. Skies are partly to mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the 70s this morning, topping out in the mid-80s this afternoon, with fairly low humidity (dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s). Winds are light from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: A beautiful evening as temperatures drop back into the 70s under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows range through the 60s with light to calm winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): More of the same with partly to mostly sunny skies and continued comfortable humidity. Highs head for the mid-80s again, with light winds still from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: It’s another mostly clear and comfortable night, with lows falling back into the 60s. Confidence: High

High pressure is in complete control Friday, providing mostly sunny skies as temperatures trend slightly warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. The humidity may creep slightly higher with dew points in the low to mid-60s, but that’s still on the low side for July. Friday nights lows fall back to the 60s once again. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend is looking quite nice, even as the air turns a bit warmer and more humid. We should stay dry with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s). Saturday night should be nice as well, with lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High