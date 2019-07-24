Cold air aloft over the area today promoted some towering clouds as time progressed. For the most part, widespread shower or storm activity remained to the north of the area, but a few quick downpours moved in late this afternoon and remain with us into early evening. Once that activity entirely diminishes with sunset, we trend quieter for the next day or so.

Through tonight: An isolated downpour may target a few spots for a few moments into evening. It’s not impossible that lightning and thunder accompany the activity. This all tends to wind down into sunset, and skies are largely clear overnight. Lows range across the 60s. Winds turn light and variable.



Tomorrow (Thursday): With the colder air aloft moving away, mostly sunny skies should tend to win out. We could still see some puffy cumulus form during peak heating, but they should fail to become big enough to drop rain. Highs are in the mid- and upper 80s. With humidity still on the low side, either in the 50s or near 60, it’s not a bother. Winds are out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Other allergens are low.

