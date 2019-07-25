

Sunflowers proclaim summer in a small traffic island off of Dupont Circle in the District. (Tim Brown via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: I defy you to cry about a day in July that’s comfortably warm with no chance of a storm.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, low humidity, minimal breeze. Highs: 85-89

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 61-67

Tomorrow: Sunny and calm, comfortable humidity. Highs: 86-90

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The next five days are pretty sweet for July in this area, with low to moderate humidity levels and minimal rain threats. The unimpeded sun pushes highs well into the 80s to lower 90s — but that is what pools, beaches, water parks or just a big old shade tree were made for!

Today (Thursday): Clear skies and nearly calm winds start the day. Highs reach the mid- to upper 80s, which is enough to puff up a few afternoon clouds but rain chances are minimal. Better yet, humidity (dew points in upper 50s) for this time of year is low. Confidence: High

Tonight: Evening readings slip into the upper 70s with calm winds. Clear skies and the relatively low humidity allow lows to fall to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Barely a cloud can be found all day long with very manageable humidity (lower 60s for dew points). Highs zip up to the upper 80s, possibly touching 90 in warmer locales, with minimal breeze. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear, calm conditions prevail. Lows range through the 60s and for you early risers the predawn waning moon is on fine display for the next three days. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday through Monday are nearly identical triplets with sunny skies, very light breezes, and moderate humidity (mid-60s dew points). The only way of telling them apart is each day is about a degree warmer than the previous. Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows fall to the mid-60s to lower 70s. Confidence: High