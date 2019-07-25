

Cooling off Wednesday at the Rijksmuseum Reflecting Pool in Amsterdam. (Kevin Ambrose)

The Netherlands set all-time national high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, exceeding 104 degrees (40 Celsius) for the first time in recorded history. In Amsterdam, the temperature Wednesday reached 95 degrees, before climbing further Thursday. Record-shattering heat is gripping much of Europe, posing a serious public health risk.

I arrived in Amsterdam a few days ago from a Rhine River cruise. For most of the cruise, the weather was sunny and cool. At the start of the journey, in Switzerland, the weather was quite chilly — perfect sweatshirt weather. But the heat arrived quickly as our ship entered the Netherlands.

For those of us Yanks accustomed to East Coast heat waves, the current weather in Amsterdam can best be described as great beach weather — sunny and hot with a gentle breeze. The humidity doesn’t feel oppressive, at least compared with the swampy heat that often plagues the East Coast. But for Amsterdam, which is often cloudy and cool at this time of year with an average high temperature of 79 degrees, this weather is rare to unprecedented.

I captured a few photos Wednesday as I walked around the city:



Children cool off in a fountain Wednesday in Amsterdam. (Kevin Ambrose)



An Amsterdam cafe has placed tables and chairs inside inflatable pools of water to help patrons to stay cool. (Kevin Ambrose)



A family boats during Amsterdam's heat wave. (Kevin Ambrose)



The sun rises over Amsterdam Central Station. (Kevin Ambrose)



Filling water bottles on the streets of Amsterdam. (Kevin Ambrose)



Street fishing in Amsterdam for bass and perch. (Kevin Ambrose)



People seek shade in Amsterdam City Center. (Kevin Ambrose)



There are more bikes in Amsterdam than cars. This photo was taken at Amsterdam Central Station on Wednesday morning. (Kevin Ambrose)



People relax near an Amsterdam canal Wednesday afternoon. Amsterdam has more than 60 miles of canals. (Kevin Ambrose)



Bike riding during the heat wave. (Kevin Ambrose)



Amsterdam had a beautiful, golden sunset Tuesday during the onset of the heat wave. (Kevin Ambrose)



The Basilica of Saint Nicholas. (Kevin Ambrose)