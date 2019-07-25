

Bike and scooter traffic downtown. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

Like yesterday, some cumulus have bubbled up and gained size in the afternoon heat. Local shower activity should be limited, with a smaller cold pocket aloft today and no real activity as of late afternoon. Once the shower threat wanes, it’s calm tonight, and we may grab another 90-degree day tomorrow.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: It’s possible we’ll have to dodge a downpour or two into the sunset period. There’s not much steering flow, so anything that develops tends to go up and rain itself out after 20 to 30 minutes. Lows range across the 60s, with near 70 in the city. Winds are light and variable.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Much like the pattern of recent days, skies are mostly to fully sunny in the morning. With time, some puffy clouds bubble up again. There’s still a bit of cold air hanging out aloft, so an isolated shower is possible, though don’t plan on much. Highs head mainly for the mid- and upper 80s, which may be 90 downtown. Humidity remains on the low side as winds blow mainly from the north, 5 to 10 mph.

See David Streit’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree pollen is low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

Erie rip currents: After the deaths of two swimmers, a Lake Erie beach in Ohio has been shut. In both cases, it is believed that rip currents aided by unusually high lake levels caused the swimmers to drown.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.