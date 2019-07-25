

A rainbow showed up after heavy showers in Alexandria on Wednesday evening. (Erinn Shirley /Flickr)

We were predicting a beautiful July evening on Wednesday, free of storms and the suffocating humidity that had consumed the Washington region for more than a week. But Mother Nature had other plans. Clouds gathered, the heavens opened up, and numerous locations around the Washington region got drenched.

Our forecast was wretched, and we fully accept blame for it. This wasn’t an easy forecast and it was missed by most forecasters in the area, but there were enough clues that we shouldn’t have been wrong to such an extent.

Let’s review what we actually predicted — it’s not pretty:

Our forecast published Wednesday morning was headlined “Spectacular summer weather through tomorrow.” We rated the day a 9 out of 10, cheerleading: “Time for some fun in the sun, with no sweat or storm threat” and awarded it a “nice day stamp.” Yikes. Our forecast published Tuesday evening wasn’t any better.

Our Nationals game weather forecast was a disaster. It called for “mostly clear” skies, a 2 percent chance of rain and a 1 percent chance of delay. It poured at the ballpark and there was a two-hour rain delay. We feel badly for all of the soaking wet fans who expected a weather-worry-free night at the ballpark.

Guess we hit one of the 2 times out of a hundred... pic.twitter.com/knN7B0yziF — Dan Stirk (@jdanielstirk) July 24, 2019

We partially redeemed ourselves with an afternoon forecast update that called for the chance of a shower through sunset. But that prediction was too little too late.

We acknowledged the train wreck of a forecast on Twitter on Wednesday evening and promised an explanation of what went wrong. So here goes:

I just got soaked in the rain. I deserved it given our forecast for this evening. Yikes—totally scratching my head on this. We’ll take a look, see what we missed and report back. Jason, CWG — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 24, 2019

A cold front lumbered through the area Monday and Tuesday, and we thought the rain was over after it exited Tuesday night. Drier air was flowing into the region from the north and west. But we did not sufficiently account for some lingering moisture behind the front as well as a more subtle follow-on weather disturbance that could squeeze that moisture out of the air.

After the front trudged through, a potent jet stream disturbance transited our region Wednesday afternoon and evening. It ushered in a pool of cool air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, along with a concentrated zone of spin energy known as vorticity.



NAM model shows a dip, or trough, in the jet stream passing through Wednesday evening, along with a zone of spin (indicated by orange shades) that helped trigger showers and storms in the region.

Cooling air at high altitudes combined with strong warming near the ground from the midsummer sun destabilized the atmosphere just enough to permit cumulus clouds to billow into larger, heaped cloud formations called cumulus congestus and even a few cumulonimbus thunderstorm clouds. This activity became more vigorous and widespread than anticipated, dropping untimely showers and generating some rumbles of thunder.

It’s not common for a perfect set of stormy ingredients to come together a day or two after a strong cold front moves through, but Wednesday was one of those days when the atmosphere managed to overperform.

Models did not, as of Wednesday morning, simulate rain and storms from this set of conditions. Not until the afternoon did they catch on and predict some widely scattered showers.

We were not the only forecasters caught off-guard.

Here’s a tweet from the National Weather Service from 1:30 p.m. Wednesday declaring “most stay dry:”

130pm: A pop up shower is possible this afternoon, mainly between US-15 and I-81 and southern Maryland. A few lightning strikes or a little small hail can't be ruled out, but probability is very low. Most stay dry with highs into the 80s. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 24, 2019

Television forecasters also confessed how surprised they were by the extent of the storminess:

If you would have asked me about the #Nats game tonight, even a few hours ago, I would have said it's going to be a great night for a game!! Very hard to predict these boundaries. We are not that good yet. — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) July 24, 2019

Alright Mother Nature. We’re not friends today. You annoying me. Sorry friends just east of I-95. Caught me off guard based on the morning modeling. 😞 None of the new stuff had them lasting all that long though, so hang in there. Rest of the week still on tap to be really nice. pic.twitter.com/XTYirEhMvc — Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) July 24, 2019

My apologies if your seeing rain right now! 🌧 I guess the nice gentleman who told me at last weeks Zip Trip he wished he had my job cause he could get paid to get it wrong... was right! 😪😪😪 — Tucker Barnes (@TuckerFox5) July 24, 2019

Of course, we don’t wish to point to the incorrect models and other errant forecasts as an excuse.

Part of being a good forecaster is recognizing patterns in which precipitation may happen even when the models don’t explicitly show it. Wednesday’s pattern was one we know can trigger showers and storms, and so we should have at least mentioned the possibility.

We’ll attempt to learn from this by being especially watchful for this sort of setup moving ahead and going against the models when necessary.

The one positive outcome of this forecast surprise? The region was treated to a beautiful display of rainbows.

I didn’t mind @capitalweather’s missed forecast because I was on the water for this! pic.twitter.com/xuyPz62F1c — Sara D. Brown (@saradianebrown) July 25, 2019

I was irritated that the surprise storm temporarily shut down the DC airport and delayed my flight. But then this double #rainbow that appeared right after takeoff made it totally worth it. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/kN1ifiA2Ts — Avery Gardiner (@AveryWGardiner) July 25, 2019