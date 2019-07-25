We were predicting a beautiful July evening on Wednesday, free of storms and the suffocating humidity that had consumed the Washington region for more than a week. But Mother Nature had other plans. Clouds gathered, the heavens opened up, and numerous locations around the Washington region got drenched.
Our forecast was wretched, and we fully accept blame for it. This wasn’t an easy forecast and it was missed by most forecasters in the area, but there were enough clues that we shouldn’t have been wrong to such an extent.
Let’s review what we actually predicted — it’s not pretty:
- Our forecast published Wednesday morning was headlined “Spectacular summer weather through tomorrow.” We rated the day a 9 out of 10, cheerleading: “Time for some fun in the sun, with no sweat or storm threat” and awarded it a “nice day stamp.” Yikes. Our forecast published Tuesday evening wasn’t any better.
- Our Nationals game weather forecast was a disaster. It called for “mostly clear” skies, a 2 percent chance of rain and a 1 percent chance of delay. It poured at the ballpark and there was a two-hour rain delay. We feel badly for all of the soaking wet fans who expected a weather-worry-free night at the ballpark.
- We partially redeemed ourselves with an afternoon forecast update that called for the chance of a shower through sunset. But that prediction was too little too late.
We acknowledged the train wreck of a forecast on Twitter on Wednesday evening and promised an explanation of what went wrong. So here goes:
A cold front lumbered through the area Monday and Tuesday, and we thought the rain was over after it exited Tuesday night. Drier air was flowing into the region from the north and west. But we did not sufficiently account for some lingering moisture behind the front as well as a more subtle follow-on weather disturbance that could squeeze that moisture out of the air.
After the front trudged through, a potent jet stream disturbance transited our region Wednesday afternoon and evening. It ushered in a pool of cool air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, along with a concentrated zone of spin energy known as vorticity.
Cooling air at high altitudes combined with strong warming near the ground from the midsummer sun destabilized the atmosphere just enough to permit cumulus clouds to billow into larger, heaped cloud formations called cumulus congestus and even a few cumulonimbus thunderstorm clouds. This activity became more vigorous and widespread than anticipated, dropping untimely showers and generating some rumbles of thunder.
It’s not common for a perfect set of stormy ingredients to come together a day or two after a strong cold front moves through, but Wednesday was one of those days when the atmosphere managed to overperform.
Models did not, as of Wednesday morning, simulate rain and storms from this set of conditions. Not until the afternoon did they catch on and predict some widely scattered showers.
We were not the only forecasters caught off-guard.
Here’s a tweet from the National Weather Service from 1:30 p.m. Wednesday declaring “most stay dry:”
Television forecasters also confessed how surprised they were by the extent of the storminess:
Of course, we don’t wish to point to the incorrect models and other errant forecasts as an excuse.
Part of being a good forecaster is recognizing patterns in which precipitation may happen even when the models don’t explicitly show it. Wednesday’s pattern was one we know can trigger showers and storms, and so we should have at least mentioned the possibility.
We’ll attempt to learn from this by being especially watchful for this sort of setup moving ahead and going against the models when necessary.
The one positive outcome of this forecast surprise? The region was treated to a beautiful display of rainbows.