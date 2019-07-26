

Roofs along P Street NW in Washington. (Mike Maguire via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Getting pretty warm, yep, with high temperatures around 90 downtown. At least (very little) mugginess is below July levels!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: More sun than clouds. Shower/storm? Highs: mid-80s to about 90.

Tonight: Clearing. Calming. Lows: 60s to about 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Late thundershower possible. Highs: near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Up we go! Heat and humidity tend to increase day by day ahead. At least it’s a slow trend upward, and we won’t completely feel like July until the workweek starts, arguably. Although a shower or storm may occur here and there in the time ahead, chances of widespread rain remain through at least Tuesday.

Today (Friday): A sunny morning may see additional clouds pop-up in the afternoon. A sprinkle, shower, or even quick thunderstorm are possible — especially north and northeast of town. We should be relatively comfortable with mid-80s to about 90 degrees (downtown). Relatively low July humidity (dew points at or below 60 degrees) for much of the day as well. Northeasterly breezes blow 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies slowly clear and southerly breezes slowly calm. Most locations outside of the Beltway hover in the 60s. Seventy degrees or so is about as cool as we get downtown. Oh! If up before sunrise, check the waning moon in the sky. Drier air (dew points below 65) really helps keep our sky view crisp and without major haze. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Generally sunny again, with a few pop-up clouds and an isolated (quick) sprinkle possible during the afternoon. Southerly breezes remain tame, below 10 mph. But they are helping to sneak in, very slowly, some possible extra mugginess (dew points in the mid-60s). Still not a majorly humid-feeling day, but when we look back a few days we’ll start missing what we had! Upper 80s to low 90s are our probable high temperatures. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Somewhat muggy conditions (dew points near 65 degrees), but at least we have a light southerly breeze to help counteract. Fewer and fewer clouds as the night rolls on. Mid-60s to low 70s are about as cool as we’ll get. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: This is probably the sunniest and warmest day of the weekend. Our upward temperature (and mugginess) trend continues. Temperatures may top out around 90 degrees outside of the Beltway, with low 90s possible downtown and in other typical hot spots. Any isolated thundershower may hold off until around sunset, but nothing heavy or long-lasting is currently expected. Rain chances remain low. We may feel more humid and muggy, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s likely. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Upper 60s to mid-70s are probably going to force increased air-conditioning usage. It’s fairly muggy too (dew points mid-to-upper 60s). Blech. July is coming back. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s hotter and muggier Monday into Tuesday, with temperatures as warm as the low to mid-90s possible. We may also feel some medium-high humidity levels (dew points perhaps eyeing the 70-degree mark), creating heat index values perhaps near 100 degrees. An isolated shower or storm is possible Monday, especially west of town. Tuesday probably has a higher chance of afternoon showers and storms. Confidence: Medium