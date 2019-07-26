

Birds take to the skies at sunset near the Mall. (George Jiang/Flickr)

Temperatures rose into the upper 80s to about 90 degrees across the area this afternoon. That’s pretty close to where we should be this time of year, after a several-day break with somewhat cooler readings. Any big bumps in the road this weekend are unlikely to be weather related. It’s pretty smooth sailing ahead.

Through Tonight: Clouds and any very isolated showers should wane with the loss of daytime heat, leaving us mostly clear. Lows range from about the mid-60s to lower 70s, which is up a bit from recent nights thanks to increased moisture levels. Winds are light from the south.

Tomorrow (Saturday): This might be the pick of the weekend, although neither day is too bad. Skies are mostly sunny as highs reach the upper 80s to about 90. There’s a slight chance a late afternoon or evening storm could roll off the mountains and into the area, but that should mainly stay southwest of us.

Sunday: More partly sunny skies — sunniest in the morning — and moderate humidity. Any risk for storms is minimal, but an isolated one may happen late in the day. Upper 80s to lower 90s should do it in most spots. Heat indexes could end up in the mid-90s in the city and the surrounding areas during the afternoon.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. The other main allergens are low.

