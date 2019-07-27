

Midday traffic at Gallery Place in Northwest Washington on Friday. (chasingmailboxes/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Sure, temperatures are near 90, but it feels much better than last weekend’s heat!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Summer is back in our lives for the near future. Not too unusual for late July, but the break was both much needed and quite nice. We’ll be piling up the 90-degree days this week once again. In fact, with 32 such days as of yesterday the city is closing in on its annual average of 36 pretty soon, with plenty of summer to go. Rain chances? Few and far between.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): Skies are mostly to partly sunny. The cold air pocket that’s been hanging around and sending us afternoon into evening showers has largely moved off, so any shower odds are quite low this go. Some clouds may bubble, though. Highs end up within a few degrees of 90. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds that pop up during the day diminish as the sun sets. It’s a tranquil and summery night. Lows settle to the mid-60s and low 70s across the region. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend . . .

Tomorrow (Sunday): The main difference compared to today may be slightly higher heat and humidity. Otherwise, pretty similar. Mostly to partly sunny skies dominate. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible, and that’s likely to stay west of the area. Highs are in the upper 80s and lower 90s, which could mean heat indexes into the mid-90s during the afternoon, given dew points moving into the mid-60s (moderate humidity). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: If anything, temperatures are up a tad, thanks to the added moisture in the air. Lows are largely in the upper 60s to mid-70s under partly to mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

More of the same Monday and into Tuesday. Highs are mainly in the near 90 to low 90s both days. As humidity continues to edge up, and a front approaches by Tuesday, odds of a late-day storm might grow somewhat. For now, no big storm threats seem likely. Heat indexes may rise to the mid-90s and even around 100 at times either day. Confidence: Medium-High