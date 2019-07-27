

A goldfinch visits the National Arboretum. (Gary House via Flickr)

What a surprise! It hit 90 again in the District today. That marks the 32nd 90-plus degree day this year, and you can go ahead and mark off 33 and 34 on your board if you are playing along at home. High pressure will move offshore tomorrow and Monday, pumping in a slight increase in heat and humidity on both days. But anything’s better than last weekend, right?

Through tonight: Warm with increasing humidity overnight. Lows will range from the upper 60s to about 70 downtown, with some areas of patchy fog possible, especially east of the city. Winds will be light out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Mostly sunny, hot and slightly more humid. Winds from the south, at 5 to 10 mph, will push highs into the low 90s and dew point values into the mid-60s; uncomfortable but certainly not unbearable. It will stay warm and humid Sunday night, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Some dry, some wet: This tweet and accompanying photograph from the National Weather Service office in Reston shows just how random summer rainfall can be. For whatever reason, areas to the west and southwest of Washington have actually been in a bit of a drought this summer, resulting in some brown grass. If nothing else, remember that precipitation measurements are non-normalized.

Can you believe this is the lawn outside our office? While some parts of the area are seeing another wet summer, other locations, particularly across much of Virginia, have actually been on the dry side lately. pic.twitter.com/XPHnsjeblM — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 27, 2019

