

Storm clouds building in D.C. on July 24, 2019. (chasingmailboxes via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: It’s a hot one, for sure, and somewhat humid. But could be worse in late July.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, hot, somewhat humid, stray PM storm? Highs: Low-to-mid 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, more humid. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Still hot, a bit more humid, isolated PM storm? Highs: Low-to-mid 90s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We close out the weekend with a hotter and more humid day, but not the extreme levels we saw last weekend. The heat and moderate-to-high humidity stick around into midweek, with low storm chances until an approaching cold front brings a better chance of isolated to scattered storms by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): Pack the sunscreen because you’re going to need it if you’re out and about today! Skies remain full of sun as morning temperatures rise into the 80s. We’ll be feeling the heat by afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 90s, and moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s) making it feel a few degrees warmer than that. Only a slight chance of a shower or storm late afternoon or evening. Winds are from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: After the slight chance of an evening shower or storm, winds turn more from the south this evening and overnight, sending humidity a bit higher as dew points rise into the upper 60s. As such, it’ll be a bit more sticky overnight, though skies remain mostly clear with mild low in the low-to-mid 70s. Those southerly winds are light but steady around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Even for those that enjoy the heat, things start to get a bit more uncomfortable to start the work week. The humidity continues to trend upward with dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s. And with mostly sunny skies the heat builds toward highs in the low-to-mid 90s, with the heat index in the upper 90s to near 100 during the mid-to-late afternoon. Can’t rule out an isolated late-afternoon or evening shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still the chance of an isolated evening shower or storm. Otherwise we’re partly cloudy as lows settle in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday starts off much the same, with mostly sunny skies and moderate-to-high humidity as temperatures rise toward highs in the 90s. By afternoon, clouds begin to bubble up and we could see some isolated to scattered showers and storms mid-afternoon into evening. Any storms should wane overnight, leaving us partly cloudy with lows falling to the mid-70s or so. Confidence: Medium

With the front closer to the region on Wednesday, we’ve got more clouds and a better chance of scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon into evening. The humidity remains moderate to high, but temperatures aren’t quite as hot, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Low-Medium