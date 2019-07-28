

Frogging around at the National Zoo by Angela N via Flickr.

Somehow DCA didn’t make it to 90 yesterday after all, despite every other major climate site in the region hitting that mark. I throw my hands up in confusion on that one, folks. Rest assured, we hit 90 degrees today (the 32nd time this year), and the temperature will top 90 in the next few days, as well.

Through Tonight: Puffy fair-weather clouds from this afternoon should give way to a mostly clear overnight period. I won’t completely rule out an isolated shower or two developing around and to the north of the District, but let’s put the probability of that happening at no more than 10 percent. Warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and a light south wind.

Tomorrow (Monday): Much like today, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Temperatures should end up a few degrees warmer than Sunday, with highs topping out in the mid-90s. Dew points continue to rise (upper 60s) ever so slowly, pushing the heat index in some areas close to the 100-degree mark at times. Warm and muggy again tomorrow night, with lows around 70 degrees.

See Brian Jackson's forecast through the week.

Parts of the Arctic burning: Weeks of unprecedented heat have led to parts of the Arctic breaking out in some pretty massive wildfires. The smoke plumes from the fires in Siberia essentially span the entire country of Russia at this point.

Closer to home, Alaska is suffering through one of its worst wildfire seasons on record, with almost 2 million acres burned to date.

And watch out for increased fire activity in Greenland over the next few weeks. A large area of high pressure will park itself over the sparse landmass next week, driving temperatures way above normal and setting the stage for wildfires to develop and spread.

Getting hotter. Looks like at least 5C above normal for Greenland.



5 day forecast for the northern hemisphere pic.twitter.com/zEFSpYEUN0 — Mal Adjusted (@MAdjusted) July 28, 2019

