4/10: Heat and humidity climb another notch, and it’s not appreciated.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs: 90-95.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 66-74.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated storm? Highs: 91-96.

Since the middle of last week, heat and humidity levels have slowly crept upward now to the point they’ve become uncomfortable. The heat index (how hot it feels factoring in the humidity) is set to pass 95 today and could approach 100 tomorrow. A front hung up over the area the second half of the week knocks down temperatures a bit but humidity sticks around and we introduce daily chances for showers and storms.

Today (Monday): Today’s a lot like yesterday but the heat and humidity are just a tad higher. Highs aim for the low-to-mid 90s with near average humidity for late July (dew points in the mid-60s). We’ll have considerable sunshine and, as clouds become a bit more numerous late in the day, a very slight chance of a shower (10 percent). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We’ll have muggy 80s and 70s this evening. Skies become mostly clear overnight with mild lows from the mid-to-upper 60s in our outlying areas to the low-to-mid 70s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is probably the hottest day of the week as highs reach the mid-90s in many spots and, factoring in the humidity (dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s), it feels like 100. Skies are partly to mostly sunny and most of us stay dry but a few pop showers and storms are possible (20 percent chance) mainly in our western areas toward evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Can’t rule out an evening shower or storm (25 percent chance). Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with lows from the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A cool front moves into the region on Wednesday, and it then stalls through the weekend. The presence of the front means daily chances for showers and storms, the best chance (averaging 40 percent each day) in the late afternoon and evening. However, we can’t rule out rain at other times, especially when waves of low pressure ride along the front (and this could happen Friday). Despite the daily chances for showers and storms Wednesday through Sunday, most days should have at least partial sunshine with highs ranging from 85 to 90, with nighttime lows near 70. Confidence: Medium