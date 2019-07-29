With temperatures soaring into the mid-90s today, heat indexes rose as high as the upper 90s to around 100 at times. A couple of cooling showers have popped up in this increasingly soupy air mass, but any relief from the heat will remain limited through Tuesday.

Through tonight: A couple of showers dot the area into evening. They should tend to wind down as the sun sets. Moisture levels are higher than on recent nights, so we’ll see some clouds by the overnight hours, as well. Lows will range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds become light and variable.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a hazy start and feeling hot as soon as the sun rises. Highs end up close to today’s, so they may tend to favor the mid-90s — this under partly cloudy skies. With moderate levels of humidity, heat indexes push toward 100 at times. Showers and storms become possible by mid-to-late afternoon as a front approaches. Best odds of that may be in the western half of the area to about Interstate 95.

Sunset over the Potomac earlier this month. (Edward Wood/Flickr)

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

A year’s worth of 90s: With 34 days at or above 90 degrees this year, the city is closing in on the typical number for an entire year. The current (1981-2010) NWS average is 36 days, although over the most recent 30 years, it is more like 38. If you look at the whole record, the average is 32 days, and we’re leaving that in the dust.



With 34 90-degree days to date, the District is running about a month ahead of normal and closing in on the annual average.

