EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, isolated p.m. storm. Highs: 92-96.

Tonight: Evening shower or storm, humid. Lows: 68-74.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, storm chances. Highs: 85-89.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

While not nearly as intense as two weeks ago, the heat today is still in a dangerous range as it feels like it’s up to around 100 factoring in the humidity. A stray afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the odds of storms increase tomorrow into the weekend. Daily details vary some, but for the most part, look for somewhat cooler temperatures, moderate humidity, and intermittent shower and storm episodes.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and very hot with highs in the mid-90s this afternoon. Moderate to high humidity (dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s) mean heat index values approach100 degrees or higher. Stay hydrated and cautious if outdoors for any extended activity. Widely scattered late afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorms could provide a little late day relief, most likely north and west of the District. Winds blow from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, but otherwise expect variable cloud cover with lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Light winds blow from the south again. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A cold front moving into the region complicates the weather, but at least breaks the heat. Mostly cloudy skies are favored with scattered mainly afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms - a few of which could deliver heavy downpours. Highs range from 85 to 90 while humidity remains moderate to high (dew points mid-to-upper 60s). Rain totals may be a tenth to half inch with locally heavier amounts possible. Light winds from the south and west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible, especially during the evening hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s along with light winds. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

As the front stalls out over the area Thursday through Saturday, the forecast each day is roughly the same. We should sneak some sunshine at times but often see considerable cloud cover. Each day presents chances for showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures run in the middle to maybe upper 80s. Humidity is in the moderate range with dew points mostly in the mid-60s. Rain could sometimes be locally heavy. Each night should see lows in the 60s to low 70s with still a chance of a shower or storm. Confidence: Medium

Sunday has a chance to break free from rain chances with partly sunny skies, slightly lower humidity, and highs in the middle 80s. Confidence is on the lower side, given the time window, but model forecasts suggest this may be our best shot to avoid getting wet. Confidence: Low