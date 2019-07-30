Broiling high temperatures reached the mid-90s most spots today. It’s the eighth day to reach 95 or higher in the city, which is right about normal. On the other hand, it’s the 35th day of 90 degrees or greater, which is already on the cusp of what average says we should see in a whole year. A cold front responsible for increased storm chances this evening and in the days ahead may keep the 90s from piling up, but it won’t be turning cool anytime soon.

Through Tonight: Widely scattered showers and storms that developed to the west are trying to trickle into the area. It may be tough to get them all the way across it, so the rain and thunder focus should generally remain west of Interstate 95. This is hit-or-miss stuff, and seemingly more miss, but any storm can drop heavy rain in addition to delivering lots of lightning. Overnight, it’s partly cloudy as lows range from the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s another hazy start as clouds boil with time. Clouds should be more numerous than today, which should keep temperatures subdued somewhat. Highs mainly reach the mid-80s to near 90. In the afternoon, showers and storms probably break out to our west and swing through the region into evening. Heat indexes likely approach the mid-90s in the afternoon as humid winds blow from the south and southwest.



Clouds outside Capitol South Metro Station. (angela n./Flickr)

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. The other main allergens are low.

Wednesday storms: As a cold front closes in on the region, storms are likely to be more widespread across the area late Wednesday. As such, the Storm Prediction Center has included the region in a marginal risk for storms, or level two out of five on their scale.



Wednesday's storm threat. (Storm Prediction Center)

Storms are likely to begin forming by midafternoon in the mountains to our west, then move east and across the area into the evening. The best odds for organized storms come in the 5 to 9 p.m. window or so, with storms more isolated before that. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are the main storm risks, although isolated wind damage is possible, as well. An isolated flood threat may also present itself with time, especially if storms move over the same areas repeatedly.

