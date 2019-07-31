* Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. | Flash flood watch until 8 p.m. for immediate D.C. area and to the northeast *

BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

1:40 p.m - Severe thunderstorm watch issued for region

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region, due to the possibility that some storms could produce some damaging wind gusts in addition to heavy rain and lightning. The watch covers a large region from Washington all the way northeast to Boston.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop but are not a guarantee in any particular location. However, if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your location, it means a severe storm is imminent and you should seek shelter.

Original post from midday

The clash between humid air lodged over Washington and an approaching cold front will trigger numerous showers and storms across the region this afternoon and evening, between about 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Anticipating intense storms that unload very heavy rainfall in a short time, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until 8 p.m. for the District, Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, as well as counties to the northeast.

“[H]eavy rain may lead to localized total rainfall amounts of up to 3 inches,” the National Weather Service writes.

In addition to heavy rain, a few storms could also produce some pockets of damaging winds. Some of these storms are likely to coincide with the commute home, so allow extra time or consider delaying travel until they pass.

Storm dashboard



Approximate arrival time:

3 to 4:30 p.m. in western areas.

4 to 5:30 p.m. in immediate area, including the Capital Beltway.

4:30 to 6 p.m. in areas east of Interstate 95.

Isolated showers and storms possible before these times

All clear: after sunset.

Storm duration: 30 to 45 minutes or so.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent.

Storm motion: west to east.

Likely storm effects: heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds.

Possible storm effects: damaging wind gusts, small hail.

Rainfall potential: highly variable. Locally up to 2 to 3 inches in heaviest storms.

Discussion

We have reasonable prospects of experiencing scattered strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Factors in favor include an unstable air mass, high humidity air, an approaching cold front and a weak upper level disturbance swinging through the region.

The approaching front and region of severe weather outlook (dark red shading) is shown on the forecast weather chart below.



Evening weather map from the National Weather Service showing approaching cold front.

The bull's eye of humidity is also depicted below, with 1.6 inches of precipitable water centered on the I-95 corridor. Precipitable water is a measure of the amount of moisture between the cloud height and the ground. Values over 1.5 inches typically indicate the potential for heavy rainfall.



Level of precipitable water, a measure of atmospheric moisture, over the Washington region. (National Weather Service)

The one negative is fairly extensive, low-level cloud along and ahead of the front, as shown in the image below. The pervasive nature of this cloud (although allowing some filtered sun) may prevent the air mass from reaching maximum instability.

High resolution forecast models such as the HRRR below suggest scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along a broad swath of the Interstate 95 corridor, ahead of the front.



HRRR model shows showers and storms approaching Washington around 5 p.m.

So with enough instability, high moisture content and a few lifting mechanisms (front, prefrontal trough, elevated terrain, weak upper disturbance), odds are better than 50-50 that most locations will experience showers and thunderstorms.

The severity of storms will depend on how fully the atmosphere can destabilize. Wind shear is another determinant of severity. The higher the value, the greater the tendency for organized, long lived and damaging cells. We like to see values in the 30-40 knot range for widespread severe. Today’s value will be in the 20-25 knot range.

The combination of shear and instability is enough to generate what we call “multicell” storms that can sustain themselves for longer time periods. If this cells aggregate and organize “upscale” to larger aggregates, where downdrafts can merge and intensify, then a few pockets of damaging wind (downbursts) may be on the table. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in a slight risk zone for severe storms.

Additionally, given high precipitable water and a slow-moving front, repeated waves of storm cells/passage of multiple cells over the same areas (echo training) could lead to isolated pockets of flash flooding.

The Capital Weather Gang will monitor for any issuance of a severe thunderstorm watch and warnings later this afternoon.